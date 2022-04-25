We are grateful that more communities around Vermont have been adopting the Declaration of Inclusion.
Journalist Patrick McArdle had an article in our Weekender that examined the movement that has brought some 45 municipalities on board.
Likewise, Republican Gov. Phil Scott last year issued a statewide Proclamation of Inclusion that “makes clear the State of Vermont condemns discrimination in all forms, and welcomes all people who want to live, work and visit Vermont.” The proclamation also established a statewide inclusion week, the second week of May, which this year begins May 8.
“The fact is, if we want stronger, more economically secure communities, we need more people and more diversity in Vermont. I hope this effort sends a message to anyone who wants to live and work in a safe, healthy and welcoming state,” the governor said.
It is an important message in such dramatically divisive times, especially now that Ukrainian refugees are arriving in countries around the globe after Russian forces two months ago invaded their country, reducing much of its infrastructure to rubble and killing its civilians. Many communities (and states including Vermont) are welcoming displaced families.
A cohesive message is needed right now.
“It is essential for all to know, Vermont seeks to achieve equality and equity and to create a culture in which racial, ethnic and other cultural disparities are openly acknowledged and addressed and where no one person is more likely to experience society’s benefits or burdens than any other person; and the State of Vermont is committed to growing and nurturing a diverse society in which we want our youth to live and prosper,” the governor noted in his proclamation.
In 2020, Franklin was the first Vermont municipality to include the Declaration of Inclusion.
Bob Harnish, of Pittsford, and Al Wakefield, of Mendon, crafted the overarching statement “that would build on Vermont’s agreed upon uniqueness, its long-standing reputation for being a leader in addressing injustices,” and ensures such injustices won’t happen in the Green Mountain State.
According to the website explaining the declaration, more specifically, the goal is to:
— Highlight the fact that we as Vermonters are not fully aware of the systemic racism that is present in our majority “white” society.
— Raise consciousness about the importance of diversity, the positive effect that diversity can have on our economy, and on equity and justice.
— Emphasize the importance of preparing our youth to live and prosper in the more diverse society in which we all will soon be living.
— Tell the world at large that Vermont welcomes all people to our state, which is struggling to maintain its population and its ability to fund basic programs for its citizens.
— Attract people with myriad skills and traditions to Vermont to live, work, and raise families in a state that values and encourages diversity in its population.
— Focus attention on examining employee manuals, police protocols, and hiring practices to promote fairness and equity in applying legislation, ordinances, etc., within our towns and the state as a whole.
— Employ best practices in coaching municipal and state employees, including police, to value and respect all citizens.
That’s precisely what we need to make Vermont viable economically and culturally. We need more people. We need diversity. We need to fire the economic engines, and take steps to update our demographics.
On the whole, we urge the other 200-plus Vermont communities to adopt the declaration and send the message loud and clear to the world that racial and cultural discrimination will not be tolerated here.
Vermonters have a rich history of celebrating freedom and diversity, including the abolition of slavery in 1777; activism in the abolitionist movement; our embrace of European immigrants to work in mines and quarries; recognition of same-sex marriage; state recognition of Abenaki peoples; and protection of undocumented immigrants from potentially overreaching federal enforcement, the governor noted in his proclamation last year.
Scott’s message shall stand the test of time: “(We) call upon all Vermonters to denounce prejudice, to openly acknowledge and address our own implicit bias and welcome and celebrate all people, of all races, colors, religions, national origins, sex, gender identity or expression, ages, disabilities, and continue to work together to ensure every individual can live freely, equitably, and express their opinions free from fear, intolerance and prejudice.”
Surely, we can do it again at the local level by demanding inclusion.
