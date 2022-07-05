For so long, we just wanted to get back to “normal.”
Not long into the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, we realized the way life we’d had was no longer a reality. There was going to be a “new normal.”
Now, with far less tracking of data, less mask wearing and barely a headline to remind us of the pandemic, we have entered into another “new normal” — the one where we don’t understand why our family, friends and colleagues are still getting COVID.
According to the Associated Press, the fast-changing coronavirus has kicked off summer in the U.S. with lots of infections but relatively few deaths compared to its prior incarnations.
“COVID-19 is still killing hundreds of Americans each day, but is not nearly as dangerous as it was last fall and winter,” the AP writes.
You have to know how to dig, and who to ask, to find out what is happening in Vermont.
According to the state’s Department of Health website, “COVID-19 data sets are still accessible through the Vermont Open Geodata Portal, including case counts, hospitalizations, deaths, PCR testing and more. The Geodata Portal is updated on Wednesdays. The Health Department continues to collect, analyze and respond to data on a daily basis.” Good luck finding that data.
The last dashboard from the state was May 18.
Some would argue that is the equivalent to “Mission Accomplished.” Except that we all know individuals who have (or have had) COVID in recent days. And it feels like a lot more than when we were testing, masking and tracking. Makes sense because now the precautions are gone.
AP summed it up nicely: “With more Americans shielded from severe illness through vaccination and infection, COVID-19 has transformed — for now at least — into an unpleasant, inconvenient nuisance for many.”
“It feels cautiously good right now,” said Dr. Dan Kaul, an infectious diseases specialist at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor. “For the first time that I can remember, pretty much since it started, we don’t have any (COVID-19) patients in the ICU.”
According to AP, the average number of daily deaths from COVID-19 in the United States is hovering around 360. Last year, during a similar summer lull, it was around 228 in early July. That remains the lowest threshold in U.S. daily deaths since March 2020, when the virus first began its U.S. spread.
But there were far fewer reported cases at this time last year — fewer than 20,000 a day. Now, it’s about 109,000 — and likely an undercount as home tests aren’t routinely reported.
Today, in the third year of the pandemic, it’s easy to feel confused by the mixed picture: Repeat infections are increasingly likely, and a sizable share of those infected will face the lingering symptoms of long COVID-19, the AP reports.
As many as 8 out of 10 people in the U.S. have been infected at least once, according to one influential model.
The death rate for COVID-19 has been a moving target, but recently has fallen to within the range of an average flu season, according to data analyzed by Arizona State University health industry researcher Mara Aspinall.
Last summer — when vaccinations first became widely available in the U.S. — was followed by the delta surge and then the arrival of omicron, which killed 2,600 Americans a day at its peak last February, the AP noted.
Medical experts believe another subvariant of COVID will strike later this year, ushering in another late fall-winter wave, the AP said.
And if it is a numbers game, consider this: About 2.49 million passengers went through security checkpoints at U.S. airports on Friday, surpassing the previous pandemic-era record of 2.46 million reached earlier in the week, according to figures released Saturday by the Transportation Security Administration.
The escalating numbers show leisure travelers aren’t being deterred from flying by rising fares, the ongoing spread of COVID-19 or worries about recurring flight delays and cancellations. Friday’s passenger volume marked a 13% increase from July 1 last year, which fell on the Thursday before Fourth of July. This year’s number of passengers going through U.S. airports also eclipsed the 2.35 million screened at security checkpoints on the Friday before the Fourth of July in 2019, but that was nearly a week ahead of Independence Day.
Let’s be clear: Choosing to ignore the situation does not make it go away. It prolongs it.
