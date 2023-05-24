New data may provide a helpful snapshot of the health and well-being of Vermont youth during the pandemic. The biennial Youth Risk Behavior Survey of high school and middle school students is a joint effort of the Vermont Department of Health and Agency of Education that covers topics, including substance use, mental health, unintentional injuries, violence, physical activity and nutrition, as well as other factors.
Survey data for 2021 reveals a mixed bag with regard to how our state’s teens fared during the pandemic. According to a health department release this week, “students know how to get help from an adult if they need it, are involved in extracurricular activities, and generally feel valued by their communities. However, areas of concern include continued substance use, the number of students reporting active thoughts of self-harm and significant disparities in mental health among populations such as LGBTQ+ students.”
State health officials qualified the findings, cautioning that due to how the survey was administered during the pandemic, direct comparisons to previous years should be avoided. However, they said, “the data does afford a perspective into student behaviors at the peak of the pandemic.”
“The new data reflects disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in students’ routines and lives — including remote learning, lack of social interactions and curtailed after-school and extracurricular activities — which impacted people’s usual behaviors,” the release stated.
First, the positive. The survey found that nearly 70% of high school students intended to attend a pursue some form of postsecondary education. In addition, most high school students said they participated in extracurricular activities run by the school or the community, and more than a quarter reported being physically active for at least 60 minutes daily.
On the topics of mental health, self-harm and community, 35% of high school students report they recently experienced poor mental health, and 22% of middle school students reported they recently had poor mental health “always or most of the time.”
The results also revealed concerning trends in the mental health of LGBTQ+ and female students, who reported experiencing poor mental health at twice the rate of straight, cisgender and male students. Further, LGBTQ+ and female students in middle school were nearly three times more likely to report “feeling nervous, anxious or on edge at least most of the time during the past year.”
More than half of all high school and middle school students said they believed they matter to people in their community. A vast majority of high school students (70%) and middle school students (67%) reported having at least one teacher or adult at school they can talk to if they have a problem.
But while many students said they felt valued by their communities, not all shared that sentiment. The survey found “serious disparities exist among female, BIPOC and LGBTQ+ students, with fewer reporting feeling valued, or that they have an adult at school with whom they can discuss a problem.” According to the data, LQBTQ+ high school students “are three and a half times more likely to make a plan to kill themselves, to attempt to do so, or otherwise engage in self-harm.”
Health Commissioner Mark Levine acknowledged the state must prioritize the health and well-being of these young people by letting them know they matter and providing accessible support services for them.
“As the Governor has said, ‘the kids are not all right,’ and we are working across state government and with community partners to bend the curve to improve the physical and mental health of our young people,” Levine stated.
We agree with Dr. Levine, and urge him and Gov. Phil Scott to treat youth mental health with the sense of urgency it deserves by taking concrete steps to make these much-needed supports easily accessible to all young people in all parts of the state, because no child in crisis should be denied services because of geography or family income.
In particular, we must support our BIPOC, LGBTQ+ and female youth. As the YRBS data shows, these groups are not feeling as safe or supported as their straight, white, cisgender, male peers. Across the country and here in Vermont, students in minority groups are feeling less safe as hateful rhetoric continues to be amplified.
These young people must endure the cruelty of ignorant politicians, radicalized school boards and other right-wing fearmongers who support laws and policies that erase their history, deny their identity and jeopardize their health and safety.
We commend lawmakers for taking steps to ensure those vulnerable populations are safe and supported. Likewise, we applaud the more than 100 cities and towns who have adopted declarations of inclusion in an effort to make their communities more welcoming places. But we must do more. We must hold accountable those leaders in our communities who choose to spread intolerance by dismissing and denigrating those whose experiences and identities they refuse to understand or accept.
This generation of young people has come of age during an unprecedented time — a difficult, formative experience they will carry with them for the rest of their lives. None of them, especially those who already are vulnerable, deserve to be saddled with additional burdens. Let us support them — all of them — so they thrive and grow into healthy adults who feel at home in our communities.
