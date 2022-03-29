COVID has certainly taken its toll.
A recent conversation with a central Vermont nurse who works with the more elderly community suggested that in their long career, the last three years have been among the most challenging.
We know, from Sen. Bernie Sanders to Gov. Phil Scott to the leaders of the House and the Senate, that trying to recruit and retain health care workers to Vermont has been a challenge. Incentives have been put out there — be it housing, signing bonuses, or salaries — yet the state (and nation) still struggle to be able to meet the needs.
Now as the long tail of the pandemic slithers by (and hopefully out of sight for good), the toll on health care professionals remains an ongoing problem. Backlogs need to be reduced. The schedules for preventive care needs to be reinstated in earnest. Specialists need to be called upon.
Yet more than half of America’s public health workers report at least one symptom of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new survey of nearly 45,000 employees in state and local government public health departments.
According to published reports, the study reveals high levels of stress, burnout and intent to leave among public health employees, many of whom have faced threats and harassment from officials and community members who have opposed their guidance on pandemic mitigation efforts, including masking, social distancing and vaccination. Read the research brief.
The Public Health Workforce Interests and Needs Survey was conducted by the de Beaumont Foundation and the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials between September 2021 and January 2022.
Here are some of the key findings:
— The COVID-19 pandemic has been extremely challenging for state and local public health workers on the frontlines of protecting community health amid a deadly and highly politicized public health crisis. The new survey reveals the severe toll of this pandemic on their mental health.
— More than half of public health workers (56%) reported at least one symptom of post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the pandemic. One in four (25%) reported experiencing three or four symptoms, indicating probable PTSD. One in five public health workers (22%) said their mental health is either “fair” or “poor,” the report states.
— Throughout the pandemic, the job of public health workers has been made more challenging by community divisiveness over the need for public health measures, such as masking, to curb the spread of COVD-19. Given their more visible role, public health executives reported greater rates of bullying, threats or harassment than professionals at other levels.
— More than two in five public health executives (41%) agreed with the statement “I have felt bullied, threatened or harassed by individuals outside the health department,” compared with 16% of the entire workforce. Nearly three in five executives (59%) agreed with the statement “I have felt my public health expertise was undermined or challenged by individuals outside of the health department,” compared with 29% of the entire workforce.
— The survey reveals that the pandemic could have long-lasting effects on public health workers’ desire to remain in their jobs, potentially threatening the health and well-being of communities for years to come.
— Nearly one-third of the public health workforce (32%) said they are considering leaving in the next year — 5% for retirement and 27% for other reasons. Among those who said they’re considering leaving during the next year, 39% said the COVID-19 pandemic has made them more likely to leave. Nearly half of public health workers (44%) said they are planning on leaving or retiring in the next five years.
This would suggest the next health care crisis is a staffing crisis. In fact, the president and CEO of the de Beaumont Foundation said recently, “These data show that the public health workforce is fast approaching a breaking point.”
Now we need to lean in to support our health care workers — the heroes of this moment of history — through the challenges they face as far as mental health, quality of life and exhaustion.
Their work has been invaluable. Now we need to see that we get them the relief and the care they need to keep doing their jobs to care for us.
