File this editorial under “Things That Should Not Have To Be Stated. Again.”
If you are playing in a match or meet, be a good sport. If you are watching a match or a meet, be a good spectator. If you can’t do that as a player or as a fan, you have no reason to be around other people who care about sports and sportsmanship. Take a timeout.
And yet, you — yes, you, that parent or that kid — you can’t seem to control your anger. You can’t keep your mouth shut. You can’t be civil. You’re mean. You’re toxic.
Bullies are just insecure individuals overcompensating for their own shortcomings. When you act out, you’re just revealing to the world that you are weak and weak-minded. You cannot resolve conflict without more conflict. You cannot communicate. And you lack in coping skills what you really need to be a functioning human being.
But you don’t care. You care about the win.
You are just that arrogant and thoughtless to think that you matter more than every other person at a sporting event. So … you, yeah, you ... ruin the fun for everyone.
Sportsmanship does not require a certificate of merit, a diploma or a medal. It requires common sense, and a firm understanding of people around you, whether it’s in a match or in the stands. It starts with checkers and evolves into understanding the importance losing has over winning.
We are grateful that the Grand Isle Supervisory Union administrators decided this week that spectators are no longer allowed to attend home basketball games for the rest of the season at a middle school in northern Vermont after a brawl broke out and one of the participants died.
“We recognize that the vast majority of spectators at our events support and model the values of teamwork, collaboration, sportsmanship, health and well-being in student activities. However, we can not ignore the increase in spectator misconduct at school sporting events throughout Vermont, including in our gymnasiums,” the administrators wrote in a statement.
State troopers were called to the Alburgh Community Education Center on Tuesday night after a report of a large fight involving spectators during a seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball game between Alburgh and St. Albans. (Really? Seventh- and eight-grade boys, people.)
The fight ended before troopers arrived, and many of the participants had left. Russell Giroux, 60, of Alburgh, sought medical attention, police said. He was taken by ambulance to the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, where he was pronounced dead.
According to the Associated Press, the administrators called their decision “difficult.” Seems like a no-brainer to us, and we are not even sitting in the cheap seats. It was the right move — one that sends a strong message. In the newsroom, we deal with coaches and athletic directors, and a handful of students and parents, nearly every day. And, for the most part (with the exception of a few prima donnas), it all works as it should. Good sports, all around.
But when sportsmanship goes out of bounds here, it goes into an ugly place.
School administrators this week took their concern a step further. They indicated they would call on all leaders in Vermont to not only condemn spectator violence at sporting events “but also consider how best to respond to misbehavior by spectators; and how to better structure educational athletic events to ensure all participants, including spectators, support and exhibit the values of teamwork, collaboration, sportsmanship, and health and well-being.”
The administrators welcomed ideas about improving the current environment, calling it a “We Are All Participants” campaign.
We love and commend that idea: Support and exhibit the values of teamwork, collaboration, sportsmanship, and health and well-being. It almost feels like one of those things that should not have to be stated in the first place.
The Vermont Principals’ Association, which oversees high school sports, as of Thursday night had posted on its website — vpaonline.org — a Guide To Good Sportsmanship.
“Sportsmanship is understanding and commitment to fair play, ethical behavior and integrity, and general goodwill toward an opponent,” the guide reads.
It includes do’s and don’ts. It also includes a QR code that links directly to the VPA’s policies on diversity, equity and inclusion — terms that lately really get the goat of certain bullies.
“Policy on Harassment and Commitment to Racial, Gender-Fair, and Disability Awareness: The Vermont Principals’ Association believes that all individuals should be treated with dignity, fairness, and respect. Students must be able to participate in Association-sponsored activities in an environment that is free of sexual harassment, prejudice, and discrimination. The Vermont Principals’ Association and its member schools are committed to creating an environment in our activities and programs that promotes respect for and appreciation of racial, gender, sexual orientation, religious and ethnic differences, and is disability aware. Preventing prejudice and discrimination begins with every individual. The Vermont Principals’ Association believes that it begins with us, each and every one.”
That’s not vague.
Sportsmanship and safe playing environments are the top priorities for all Vermont school-sponsored activities, the VPA states. It must be so for the players, families of players, and fans, as well.
Otherwise, if you can’t get behind those rules, please stay home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.