There has been a bit of a lull since the Aug. 9 primary when it comes to political candidates running for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor, lieutenant governor, several down-ticket statewide races, as well as seats for the state House of Representatives and state Senate. The November ballot will go even deeper than that this year, with county-wide races.
As we said, this is a lull. In the coming weeks, the campaigns will ramp up again, and the candidates will be on our screens and in our faces soon enough.
But both sides of the debate over Article 22 — the Reproductive Liberty Amendment — have been saturating media in the lead-up to the Nov. 2 statewide vote. (Absentee ballots are available 45 days prior.)
We have seen aggressive letter-writing campaigns. Both sides are highly critical when “the other side” gets what they perceive as too many mentions. Both sides are claiming misinformation campaigns. And neither side seems to be happy with news coverage around the state that is trying hard to be fair and objective on such a politically charged topic.
In addition, this November, voters will weigh in on a proposed amendment to Vermont’s Constitution that would prohibit slavery and indentured servitude in all forms in Vermont. Proposal 2 also is proving to be contentious.
On both issues, there are clear efforts to use letters to the editor and commentaries to leverage a campaign. Two years ago, taking the lead of other newspapers around the nation, we opted for an approach that helps sustain our local newspapers, weed out letter-writing campaigns, and return the focus back to our coverage of campaigns.
Article 22 and Proposal 2 need the same leveling of the playing field. If individuals or campaigns want to get their position out to the public, they can buy an advertisement in our publications, or they can pay for an endorsement of the issue.
In recent years, these newspapers have struggled to stay afloat against the rising tide of social media and online resources, we have downsized and centralized services to a level where a traditional editorial board — publisher, general manager, managing editor, news editor, editorial page editor — comes down to two individuals. You need a quorum to allow for the proper vetting of candidates and issues.
We will not be offering an endorsement on either ballot issue. We will, however, provide news coverage in the form of an overview of both of them.
Anything beyond that is up to you. But you will need to put some money behind your positions.
Like every other news organization across Vermont, we will accept political advertising in support of or against all ballot issues (and candidates). And we will accept reader-submitted endorsements for a fee — not free.
We understand this policy change has felt unfair to many candidates, or individuals wanting to push an issue. Letter-writing campaigns filled pages of the newspaper. We believe anyone who feels strongly enough to support their candidate in our publication also is willing to support local journalism and the sustainability of a free press.
But know that it has worked. Every election cycle, including the ramp up to Town Meeting Day each February and early March, we have generated several thousand dollars in revenue that we had otherwise been leaving on the table. Space is at a premium, and newspapers need financial commitments toward their role in disseminating information and standing as a resource for community building. And in support of democracy, and the issues being put before voters.
The endorsement policy is published a few times each week in the newspaper. It also appears online.
Here are three things you should keep in mind if you decide you do want to submit:
— As with all letters and advertising content, the newspapers, at the sole discretion of management, reserves the right to reject any such letter.
— Either newspaper is likely to reject singular letters to the editor that are “signed” or submitted under the names of multiple authors. We will not publish such letters without information provided that allows us to promptly verify that each signatory is aware of and has agreed to the contents of the letter.
— All political advertising must carry a line reading “Authorized By ...” or “Paid For By ....” If authorized by the candidate, an authorized political committee or their agents, the ad must clearly state such. If not authorized, the ad must clearly and specifically state the name of the person, committee or organization who placed or financed the ad.
What we really want, though, is civility and respect for the dialogue, the issues in play, and — above all else — one another.
Let's keep it a clean fight, folks. There is a lot on this ballot. And a lot to consider in order to make an educated decision. That's not asking too much.
