It is very unfortunate that at a time we are keenly aware of diversity, equity and inclusion issues, a vendor to the recent NEACA Gun Show at the Vermont State Fairgrounds this month would have the audacity to sell replica slave shackles.
It is reprehensible in its tone-deafness and inexcusable at every level. It is insulting to the community as well as to the clientele to assume such items would be acceptable — and profitable.
Community leaders condemned the vendor.
The Rutland Area NAACP is correct in holding fair ownership to its own policy.
These regulations state: “We have a family fair policy that disallows weapons, illegal drug-related items, obscene, vulgar, hateful or distasteful items from being offered for sale or put on display. Our Family Fair Policy also includes a zero tolerance for obscene, vulgar, hateful or distasteful actions from any concessionaire.”
The local chapter “shares with the fairgrounds a common interest to ensure Rutland and Vermont are safe and welcoming to all of its residents, and has offered assistance in clarifying the language in its policy.”
Meanwhile, Al Wakefield, of Mendon, and one of the founders of the statewide Declaration of Inclusion Initiative, found himself pointing to the replica shackles as precisely the “type of thing” you don’t want to be embarrassed by when your community adopts a community-wide policy that is “intended to portray Rutland as a welcoming and safe environment for all people, so important to attract new individuals and families, as well as businesses to our community.”
In a commentary, Wakefield stated, “Any mindless display and sale of racist materials, literature and products flies in the face of, and is antithetical to, the Declaration of Inclusion Initiative and its implementation. ... Such activities denude its meaning and counter the positive image and forward progress we are attempting to achieve — and have in fact made — in the Rutland community.”
He urged city leaders to condemn the sale of such merchandise as “a smear of, and disservice to, the community.”
Social media has been less civil, factual or equitable in the response to the news report, which was first reported in the Rutland Herald last week.
Alderman President Michael Doenges, in his commentary, points to how the public responses, many of them condemnations, is a positive sign for the Rutland community.
“I almost wonder if these reactions aren’t a reflection of the positive changes we’re starting to see in our community. The fact we are taking this matter seriously, we are addressing it in the media (and not ignoring it), we have an NAACP branch that took an appropriate approach with a reaction and emphasis from this community, shows how many people truly have no desire for this type of situation in our city,” he wrote. “The topic didn’t die and disappear, it has been addressed with continued attention and passion from those who care about the situation. I know our community is full of people who care deeply, who want Rutland to be a place where everyone should feel safe and welcome, and this set of reactions proves that even more.”
Credit, too, to Mayor David Allaire who issued his own statement “unequivocally” condemning the sale of the items. “This type of merchandise has no place in the City of Rutland or anywhere else for that matter,” he wrote.
Allaire noted the unfortunate incident came just as he recommended the city join the Vermont Racial Equity Advisory Panel’s IDEAL Vermont initiative, which aims to help municipalities promote equity “through policy and knowledge-sharing.”
It’s encouraging to see our community leaders “talk the talk” when it comes to condemning racism. Time will tell, however, if they and their colleagues in city government will “walk the walk” when it comes to actually adopting policies and supporting efforts that make Rutland more equitable and inclusive.
Coincidentally, slavery remains a hot-button issue in Vermont. More than 150 years after it was officially outlawed in the United States, slavery will be on the ballot in five states in November, including Vermont.
Voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon and Tennessee all will decide on state constitutional amendments prohibiting slavery and involuntary servitude, in some cases except for work by incarcerated people. Advocates say the amendments are needed to strip antiquated language from state constitutions and to potentially transform the criminal justice system by making all work in prisons voluntary.
Since 2018, three states — Colorado, Nebraska and Utah — have approved similar ballot initiatives. The 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, ratified in 1865, abolished slavery and involuntary servitude in the United States. But there is an exception clause for someone convicted of a crime. The loophole led to repressive 19th-century laws in the South known as Black Codes that allowed authorities to incarcerate Black people for petty crimes, such as vagrancy, and then force them to work. Black Codes were a precursor to the Jim Crow laws outlawed by the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
The vote would abolish slavery once and for all in Vermont.
Now if we could just keep racist dog whistling and ignorant vendors from getting a toe hold, we might start making real progress toward diversity, equity and inclusion.
