In the pandemic, law enforcement and emergency workers reported a sharp uptick in cases of domestic violence across Vermont. Advocates for victims confirmed, the close quarters had a dangerous — and too often deadly — result.
You don’t have to be a numbers cruncher to see that violence is not abating. All you have to do is pay attention to news releases from Vermont State Police to see the range of violence: from threats and harassment to road rage to aggravated assaults to murder.
Just this week, police were called to a road construction site where an irritated driver threatened a worker with physical violence when questions were raised about the vehicle owner was putting workers and other drivers at risk.
We have even seen disturbing signs of growing violence in our school districts. These trends cannot stand. Vermont has the ability to pivot to make better, smarter choices and to impose stricter consequences, as needed.
This week, Gov. Phil Scott took a big step in that direction, releasing a 10-point framework aimed at public safety enhancement and violence prevention.
“Vermont is among the safest, healthiest states in the country, and that remains true today,” said the Republican governor in a statement. “But the fact is, a statewide workforce crisis, coupled with various social and public policy factors, have resulted in a spike in criminal activity and these trends are negatively impacting the public safety and welfare of the state. To address this, we need all our law enforcement organizations to work more closely together, get all our intelligence and data on the table and face this head on.” According to the plan, Scott directed the commissioner of public safety and other agency and department executives — in partnership with other law enforcement entities, prosecutors and the judiciary — to focused on three core goals:
— To reinforce frontline law enforcement capacity and prioritize immediate reduction, prevention and prosecution of violent crime statewide.
— To expand prosecution capacity and help the courts address a backlog of cases.
— To prioritize long-term violence prevention policies, systems and services.
According to the release, Scott’s “directives lay out initiatives to ensure Vermont State Police can continue to support the needs of communities and local police departments while taking steps to enhance the response in regional hot spots. This includes efforts to augment staffing with law enforcement personnel from other agencies, and with temporary hiring of retired officers.”
The attorney general’s office also has agreed to expand the state’s capacity for prosecuting major crimes, including all levels of violence associated with drugs and human trafficking.
Similarly, the judiciary has prioritized eliminating its case backlog to ensure these prosecutions can move forward in a timely manner.
According to the plan, the governor also directed the DPS commissioner to expand the role of the Vermont Intelligence Center, directed his agency and department executives to establish a more nimble interagency collaboration modeled after Vermont’s nation-leading COVID-19 response and will reestablish a Violence Prevention Task Force to focus on preventing violence in communities and schools.
“We’ve shown that when we roll up our sleeves, knock down silos and work together with a clear and measurable goal, we can lead the nation in addressing challenges and protecting people. This framework will be key to remaining the safest state in the country with a criminal justice system that is fair and equal to all,” Scott said in the statement.
According to senior staff, the governor has directed state leaders to meet weekly “to address operational needs and to identify specific and actionable ways to enhance statewide law enforcement operations and response. This has already resulted in improved coordination and efficiency of routine patrols on highways and state lands, and of investigations related to crimes on state lands, fraud investigations, accidental shootings, animal cruelty cases and DUI crash investigations.”
We commend these steps, but feel the long game toward reducing violence across the state needs accountability and outcomes. So we appreciate the reconstitution of the Violence Prevention Task Force by executive order, as well as the imminent appointment of a director of violence prevention to lead the task force.
We commend the administration for taking the issue seriously. Now, if we could just make the proper push for civility and common sense ....
