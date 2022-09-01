Much has been written in recent years about concerns about our state’s forest and forest management.
Without question, old forests are our best large-scale, natural, low-cost climate solution. That cannot really be argued.
According to a recent report that examined federal logging proposals across nine states, including Vermont, the greatest immediate threat to mature and old-growth forests and trees on federal lands is logging.
The Climate Forests coalition report spotlights federal forest-management practices that are liquidating mature and old-growth forests and trees every day.
According to the report, “No technology can match these forests for atmospheric carbon removal and storage at this scale. Protecting them also pays outsize dividends in the form of clean water, clean air, wildlife habitat, biodiversity and myriad recreation opportunities. Forests are where we go to recharge and find peace and quiet.”
The report argues that older trees are worth more standing. The bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure law significantly increased funding for forest thinning, including commercial logging on 30 million acres of federal lands.
The report states, the agencies that oversee these federal lands — the Forest Service, under the Agriculture Department, and Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management — “favor timber production to the detriment of those values.” The agencies also claim revenue from commercial logging is needed to support forest restoration. But it’s folly to destroy a forest ecosystem to make money to restore another part of the forest previously harmed by logging and road construction.
The Biden administration has the authority to permanently end outdated forest-management practices that promote destructive logging.
“A rule-making is urgently needed to protect mature and old-growth trees in the face of significantly ramped-up logging while allowing for necessary measures to reduce wildfire risk. A permanent administrative rule for the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management would protect these carbon-storing giants for the benefit of the climate, nature and future generations,” the report concludes.
This week it was announced that environmental groups delivered more than 122,000 public comments urging the USDA and the Department of the Interior to protect mature and old-growth forests and trees on federal public lands from logging. According to a news release on the commenting period closure, environmental groups say that mature forests and trees should be defined as 80 years and older to protect against the ongoing logging that undermines Biden’s directive to retain and enhance carbon storage and conserve biodiversity. By 80 years of age, trees have accumulated decades of stored carbon and provide significant biodiversity benefits. The groups are calling for a federal rule that would designate stands and trees older than 80 years as off limits to logging with carefully tailored exceptions for noncommercial purposes, such as activities that support tribal cultures or appropriate measures to protect structures from fire.
“There is no question that mature and old-growth trees are vital to the current health and livable future of our planet. In the face of the worsening climate crisis, a federal rule must be established to protect these trees for future generations,” said Blaine Miller-McFeeley, senior legislative representative at Earthjustice. “As thousands have clearly expressed during this comment period, creating a simple definition is a key first step, and the administration should now move forward swiftly to protect these giants from logging and all threats, before they are gone.”
“Logging is the greatest immediate threat to the beautiful old trees and forests on our public lands,” said Randi Spivak, director of the Center for Biological Diversity’s public lands program, in the release. “Tens of thousands of people have told the Biden administration that they want these carbon-storing giants protected. By letting mature and old-growth trees grow, we’ll be safeguarding carbon, clean water and air, and biodiversity. Our climate and future generations depend on it.” Mature and old-growth forests store and sequester a vast amount of carbon, making them an essential resource for achieving our nation’s climate commitments. They also offer other crucial ecosystem values, including wildlife habitat for vulnerable species, watershed function to provide water for communities across the country, and unmatched outdoor recreation experiences for the public.
In a state that depends on logging as an economic driver, as well as a tool for forest management (and a valuable tool in the state’s Current Use program), we agree these are the right steps that need to be taken to truly be a cornerstone of U.S. climate policy.
You can read the full report at bit.ly/trees0902 online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.