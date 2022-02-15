In recent weeks, these pages have contained pleas from our editorial board, as well as from contributors from around the state, asking for a greater push toward climate action. Lawmakers are considering several bills of interest to make a difference, whether it is a bottle bill or a tax on fossil fuels, discussions at the state level are working in tandem with discussions in Congress toward more long-term viability.
All of this is on the heels of the climate summit in Glasgow that left a lot of advocates for climate action feeling dismayed that stricter mandates were not put forth.
Because of ARPA money, states are in a truly unusual position to be taking a hard look at investments that, if put into place (and Vermont appears to be poised to do so), it would leverage even more money down the road toward making a difference.
The Build Back Better plan also has massive potential to make a difference on a more national — and even global — scale, but that seems less likely to happen at this point.
Vermont media — print, broadcast and online — does a good job of keeping tabs on climate change’s effects on our economic sectors, whether it is the ski industry, farming, tourism, honey, apple or maple production, you name it — it’s clearly wide reaching. Most of the things we associate with the uniqueness of Vermont are very much tied to the four seasons, which are very much affected by the changing temperature of our planet. There are no easy solutions.
But reporting what the implications are on a more global scale has been documented by a small cadre of concerned journalists, and a larger army of advocacy journalists — most of them writing for niche publications or groups.
This week, one of the world’s largest news organizations announced a commitment — a real commitment — toward peeling back the layers of climate issues by hiring journalists who will be chronicling the broad implications, and the most narrow ones, too.
On Tuesday, The Associated Press, of which this newspaper is a member, acknowledged it is assigning more than two dozen journalists across the world to cover climate issues, in the news organization’s largest single expansion paid for through philanthropic grants.
According to the AP, the announcement illustrates how philanthropy has swiftly become an important new funding source for journalism — at the AP and elsewhere — at a time when the industry’s financial outlook has been otherwise bleak.
According to the news report: “The AP’s new team, with journalists based in Africa, Brazil, India and the United States, will focus on climate change’s impact on agriculture, migration, urban planning, the economy, culture and other areas. Data, text and visual journalists are included, along with the capacity to collaborate with other newsrooms.”
Julie Pace, senior vice president and executive editor for the AP said, “This far-reaching initiative will transform how we cover the climate story.”
That level of commitment is an expensive one, and with fewer newspapers than there were 10 (or even five) years ago, the pool of resources to pay for such a commitment had to come from the outside, and involve several partners.
The grant is for more than $8 million over three years, and about 20 of the climate journalists will be new hires.
Five organizations are contributing to the effort: the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Quadrivium, the Rockefeller Foundation and the Walton Family Foundation.
It is not a new effort for the AP. In fact, it’s the most recent of a series of grants the AP has received since the mid-2010s to boost coverage in health and science, religion, water issues and philanthropy itself. Some 50 AP journalists have jobs funded through grants.
“For many years, journalists and philanthropists were more wary of each other. News organizations were concerned about maintaining independence and, until the past two decades, financially secure enough not to need help. Philanthropists didn’t see the need, or how journalists could help them achieve their goals,” the AP wrote Tuesday.
We commend that kind of commitment, and we hope that stories like what our little state goes through every season of the year helps to tell the bigger story of climate action.
This is a time where journalism needs to matter most. It is nice to know news organizations and people who believe in presenting the facts about the problems at hand are able to get those facts out there. That dedication will help us realize the important moment in history we are living in today.
