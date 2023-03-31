In the days since the mass shooting at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, all sides have tripled down on positions. Rhetoric has become predictably contentious.
Recently, the Vermont House approved a sweeping gun bill aimed at suicide prevention, despite reservations from some GOP lawmakers and the governor. Days before the most recent mass shooting, there was fresh debate over guns in Montpelier. H.230 is a measure that would create a 72-hour waiting period for purchasing firearms, expand red-flag laws, and require safe storage of firearms. Several failed GOP amendments would have paused the bill and tasked experts to study and collect data about suicide by firearm, including what types of guns are used and how they were obtained. The bill passed on a voice vote and is being taken up in the Senate. Like a bill four years ago that proposed a waiting period, the measure likely will face a veto from Republican Gov. Phil Scott. “I personally don’t believe we need to make any dramatic changes in our gun laws at this point. From my perspective, that would be problematic,” Scott said.
That’s to say, when it comes to politics and guns, some things stay the same. Were it not for the Democratic supermajority, the House bill likely would not have gone as far as it did. Politics is politics. And many politicians are tone-deaf to public outrage.
Columnist William Lambers opined this week, “The Founding Fathers, if they could have foreseen the terror of today, would surely have revised the Second Amendment. They would urge us to implement gun control today. … There must be some limitations on the right to bear arms of the Second Amendment. There must be gun control including banning assault weapons. As the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia once wrote ‘Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited.’ …. There are many simple, common sense steps that Congress should pass into law right now to protect Americans from the scourge of gun violence.”
The tangle of emotion related to the Second Amendment (and those robust campaign donations that roll into Republican war chests designed to protect against such changes) is maddening, especially to the aggrieved.
This week, The Associated Press took a look at how Red and Blue states tend to respond to mass shootings. Unsurprisingly, the AP found policymaking is likely to depend on which political party is in charge of a state.
In its analysis, AP wrote, “Don’t expect new gun controls in Republican-led states, such as Tennessee or Texas. … But when similar tragedies occur in Democratic-led states, more gun limits are likely — even if they already have restrictive laws. … Mass shootings generally don’t seem to change a state’s basic political makeup.”
And what came next may be the understatement of the century: “The fact that responses seem predicated by Republican and Democratic labels is perhaps an indication of the nation’s political polarization — and of differing viewpoints that pin the problem primarily on violent individuals or their easy access to weapons.”
So really, what is happening? Following Monday’s shooting, tensions ran high among Tennessee lawmakers meeting across town in the state Capitol. Democrats called for action on gun control — and got their microphones cut off by Republican leadership for criticizing their GOP colleagues’ love of the Second Amendment. Republicans this year have introduced bills that would make it easier to arm teachers and allow college students to carry weapons on campus.
In Blue states, Michigan’s new Democratic legislative majority took its first steps this month toward passing a sweeping gun safety package. The Senate voted along party lines for a red-flag law that would allow guns to temporarily be removed from people with potentially violent behavior. It also passed measures requiring anyone purchasing a rifle or shotgun to undergo a background check. In Colorado, the Democratic-led Legislature was pursuing a variety of new gun restrictions, including expanding who can petition to temporarily remove a firearm from someone who poses a danger, raising the minimum age for purchasing a firearm from 18 to 21, and instituting a three-day waiting period when buying a gun.
In Red states, Republican-led Florida responded to a 2018 shooting that killed 14 students and three staff members in Parkland by passing laws that raised the gun-buying age to 21, imposed a three-day waiting period for purchases and authorized red-flag laws to temporarily confiscate guns from people. But that marked a bit of an exception for most other Republican states. In Texas, Democrats have filed numerous gun-control bills after a shooter killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde. Some proposals would raise the age for owning so-called assault weapons, limit firearm transfers among people and create requirements for safe firearm storage. But GOP state leaders have made clear from the start that these bills do not have the necessary votes to pass.
In his column, Lambers said it succinctly: “The most powerful nation in world history should be able to protect its citizens, especially children, from being gunned down. There should never be any fatalities at schools or anywhere from shootings.”
