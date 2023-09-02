One of the great concerns state officials have been warning about in recent years is what has been referred to as “brain drain.”

By definition, brain drain is a slang term that “alludes to the loss of human capital from one area to another or from one industry to another.” According to global economists and investors, brain drain usually happens when skilled individuals and professionals leave the home countries (in most cases, developing nations) and go elsewhere to take advantage of better opportunities. It also occurs when individuals leave one area of the workforce and go to another for some of the same reasons.

