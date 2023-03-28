Two reports this week suggest we are making some progress on the global effect we are experiencing.
First, electricity generated from renewables surpassed coal in the United States for the first time in 2022, the U.S. Energy Information Administration announced. Renewables also surpassed nuclear generation in 2022 after first doing so last year.
Secondly, deployment of new wind and solar power plants needs to be drastically ramped up by the end of the decade to meet the world’s climate goals, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) said on Tuesday.
As reported by the Associated Press, in an advance preview of its annual report on the global shift from fossil fuels to clean energy, the agency said renewables accounted for 83% of new power generation last year. Worldwide, the share of installed power generation coming from renewables reached 40% in 2022, the report stated. But in order to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and put the world on track to cap global warming at 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, existing targets for renewable power deployment would need to be more than doubled, the AP says of the IRENA study.
Governments agreed in the 2015 Paris climate accord to limit the global temperature rise to 3.6 degrees F above pre-industrial averages. The lower target would prevent significant harm from climate change but is increasingly difficult to achieve given that temperatures have already increased by 2 degrees F since the 19th century and emissions show no sign of dropping fast, the AP reports.
Experts say the amount of carbon dioxide and other polluting emissions released into the atmosphere by 2050 shouldn’t exceed the amount that can be captured through natural or artificial means.
IRENA has estimated that annual public and private investments in renewable energy need to exceed $5 trillion, including for power generation, electrification, transmission grids and efficiency measures, AP states. It called for current fossil fuel investments to be diverted to renewable sources and greater financial help for developing countries that are struggling to fund alternatives to coal, oil and gas power plants.
By contrast, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said it projects the share of electricity generated from wind power in the United States will rise from 11% to 12% from 2022 to 2023, and that solar will grow from 4% to 5% during the period.
According to AP, growth in wind and solar significantly drove the increase in renewable energy and contributed 14% of the electricity produced domestically in 2022. Hydropower contributed 6%, and biomass and geothermal sources generated less than 1%.
California produced 26% of the national utility-scale solar electricity, followed by Texas with 16% and North Carolina with 8%, the report states. The most wind generation occurred in Texas, which accounted for 26% of the U.S. total, followed by Iowa (10%) and Oklahoma (9%).
“This booming growth is driven largely by economics,” Gregory Wetstone, president and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy, told AP. “Over the past decade, the levelized cost of wind energy declined by 70%, while the levelized cost of solar power has declined by an even more impressive 90%.”
“Renewable energy is now the most affordable source of new electricity in much of the country,” added Wetstone.
According to published reports, the Energy Information Administration projected that the wind share of the U.S. electricity generation mix will increase from 11% to 12% from 2022 to 2023 and that solar will grow from 4% to 5% during the period. The natural gas share is expected to remain at 39% from 2022 to 2023, and coal is projected to decline from 20% last year to 17% this year.
“Wind and solar are going to be the backbone of the growth in renewables, but whether or not they can provide 100% of the U.S. electricity without backup is something that engineers are debating,” said Stephen Porder, a professor of ecology and assistant provost for sustainability at Brown University, in an AP interview this week. “I’m happy to see we’ve crossed that threshold, but that is only a step in what has to be a very rapid and much cheaper journey.”
The EIA report found the country remains heavily reliant on the burning of climate-changing fossil fuels. Coal-fired generation was 20% of the electric sector in 2022, a decline from 23% in 2021. Natural gas was the largest source of electricity in the U.S. in 2022, generating 39% last year compared to 37% in 2021.
Between solar farms, wind turbines and more electric vehicles on the roads, it is encouraging to know that our little state is having a broader impact on trends toward improvement. We are heading in the right direction.
