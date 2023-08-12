A review appearing in the Weekender Magazine this week is worth noting here.
Paul Heller, a renowned Vermont historian, was asked by Rick Winston to review Winston’s new book, “Save Me A Seat!”
Winston, who is a history buff himself (he wrote “Red Scare in the Green Mountains: The McCarthy Era in Vermont, 1946-1960”) is known around the state for his love of movies. As you will read — in both the review and hopefully the book — Winston’s love of motion pictures spans a lifetime and came to define his journey as a person and a businessperson.
Winston opened The Savoy, an independent movie house in Montpelier, at a time when the Capital City was in the midst of a renaissance of sorts. The early 1970s saw an influx of Goddard College alums putting down roots and creating a vibe that exists today. Such iconic businesses as Buch Spieler, Onion River Sports, Bear Pond Books, and others took root at that time. In different incarnations (and different owners) they have become staples in Montpelier.
What makes Winston’s book so telling is that it is a story that is on repeat and bears repeating.
The Savoy, like many Montpelier businesses, has repeatedly been hammered by flooding over its notable history. As Heller wrote in an article that appeared on these pages a few weeks ago, Montpelier has a long history of flooding, dating back to the founding of the community in the 18th century. Many Vermont communities are the victim of the topographical and geological challenges of being placed in the bottom of valleys, near rivers, where the early days of commerce was dependent. So many decades later, with development and climate change putting more water on impervious materials (asphalt for roads and roofing materials for buildings) we are witnessing more destructive flooding.
Winston (and Heller) do a nice job of walking readers through the economic challenges resulting from repeated natural disasters.
Then, throw into the mix the evolution of the moviegoer: in-theater audience, video cassettes, DVDs, streaming. Only one of those scenarios puts butts in seats at The Savoy. But Winston adapted, and built a reputation that was dialed into what the community wanted.
Which brings us to the extraordinary part of Winston’s story. While Rick’s lifelong passion for movies was his own, he made sure that his extraordinary skill set (choosing films) would intersect with the community he served.
What he found was the community responded in kind. Not only did they take great pride in The Savoy and Winston’s effort, they supported it through floods and through changes in the movie-viewing industry. He developed a loyalty that was so profound, the community would not allow The Savoy — or Winston and his team — to fail.
That is a determination that is unique in that Winston was able to create a community, educate it, and then morph it — over and over — into loyal supporters. It is one thing for that to happen with a popular restaurant, or high-traffic niche shop. But this is an independent movie theater.
It is an inspiring story.
Starting a business is hard. Maintaining a business is harder. Giving up or letting go may be the easiest part of running a business. Winston’s story is a Vermont story.
We are not going to be able to move mountains. We are not going to be able to lift our downtowns eight feet in the air so they don’t get flooded every few years. But we need our downtowns, our centers of community. We need the storefronts to be full. We need the restaurants to be attracting people from all over. We need our arts community to thrive. We need our mom-and-pop shops that provide only that “one thing you can’t find anywhere else.”
That is why, in the wake of these storms, we all need to get behind our local businesses, whether it is the local independent movie theater, the shop or restaurant, or the local newspaper.
Community building is hard work. From town to town, the variables of what can work best change. People are the constant (if that is imaginable). We visit. We make choices. We spend money.
It takes a lot of passion, and a lot of time to build a loyal following that will stick with you even through the darkest hours. We need to allow ourselves to be inspired by our business community and put our trust in their expertise and hard work. They are watching the community to make sure what they are providing is what the community wants — or needs.
Now more than ever, we need to visit our downtowns. We need to step away from the ease of online shopping, and we must be investing in the sustainability of our Main Street. And our neighbor’s Main Street.
That’s what makes Vermont communities special. It would make a good movie.