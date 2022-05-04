The question becomes: What does the leaked decision indicating the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade mean for Vermont?
We can see, plain as day, it is going to have a pronounced impact on the nation. But will Vermont’s Proposition 5 provide the needed protections for a woman’s right to choose?
The Supreme Court’s decision, if it plays out as the leak shows, would allow states to ban abortion and bring us back 50 years, denying women the basic constitutional rights regarding their own bodies that Roe v. Wade enshrined. (The draft has been confirmed as authentic by Chief Justice John Roberts, but it’s important to note that it is not yet final. It could change before being handed down by the nine-member court.)
This is a third-rail issue, and always has been. And 2022 is going to prove to be the year that every person running for state and federal office (and probably local office, too, unfortunately) is going to be pressed on their position on abortion.
Backers of Prop 5, Vermont’s proposed constitutional amendment guaranteeing reproductive liberty for all Vermonters, say the Supreme Court’s overture makes it more important to support the proposition, making Vermont the first state in the country to include reproductive freedom in its state Constitution.
But what really is at stake in the other states?
Here are some facts as provided by The Associated Press this week:
— While states have been anticipating such a decision for years, the draft opinion in a case from Mississippi is the clearest indication yet that abortion access in the U.S. will depend on where you live. Meanwhile, polling shows a majority of the public favors abortion being legal in most or all cases.
— A total of 22 states already have laws on the books that would ban abortion completely or very early in a pregnancy, even before many women know they are pregnant, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a think tank that is pro-abortion rights but generally has the most up-to-date legislative data.
— The laws fall into three basic categories: Unenforced abortion bans passed before Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973; bans that have been passed but blocked in court under Roe; and so-called trigger bans that are designed to take effect if Roe is overturned.
— At least eight states have passed anti-abortion restrictions this year: Arizona, Idaho, Florida, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Wyoming, Kentucky and Tennessee. Some of those laws have no exceptions for rape or incest.
— At least two states, Michigan and Wisconsin, have only state laws banning abortion that were passed before Roe and could take effect if the decision is overturned. The Michigan governor is suing to reverse that state’s ban.
— Several states have overlapping laws.
— Sixteen states have placed protections for abortion access in state law, though they do take slightly different forms.
— At least eight states, including Vermont, have moved to strengthen existing protections or expand abortion access this year: California, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, New Jersey, Maryland and Connecticut.
The AP notes that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, the country will be divided into states that allow the procedure and those that ban or greatly restrict it.
Supporters of anti-abortion laws want to reduce the number of women who seek the procedure and discourage them from going to other states. At least 276,000 women terminated their pregnancies outside their home state between 2012 and 2017, according to a 2019 Associated Press analysis of data collected from state reports and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
This is particularly true in pockets of the Midwest, South and Mountain West, where the number of women terminating a pregnancy in another state has increased because of a lack of nearby clinics or a desire to travel to a state with less restrictive abortion laws.
About 630,000 abortions were reported to the CDC in 2019, the latest data available, although information from some states is missing.
More than half of U.S. abortions are now done with pills rather than surgery, according to the Guttmacher Institute. The trend has spiked during the pandemic with the help of telemedicine. In 2020, pills accounted for 54% of all U.S. abortions, up from roughly 44% in 2019.
It comes down to this: Americans have nuanced attitudes on the topic. In an AP-NORC poll conducted last June, 61% said abortion should be legal in most or all circumstances in the first trimester of a pregnancy. However, 65% said abortion should usually be illegal in the second trimester and 80% said that about the third trimester. Many Americans said the procedure should be allowable under at least some circumstances even during the second or third trimesters.
The third rail is charged. Beware.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.