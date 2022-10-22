You don’t have to go deep into an election cycle to get an idea of what Vermonters have on their minds.
This year, the refrain has become louder than usual: affordability.
That encompasses a lot of factors, whether it is finding and retaining a job; the cost of living in Vermont; maintaining housing on our state’s wages; fees and taxes.
Politicians are getting an earful, which they are passing back to the media (and voters) through acknowledgement in the form of promises and policies.
But if the solutions were easy, they would have been done already.
What is hard is knowing how all of the various pieces fit together. We were pleased, while thumbing through the Working Communities Challenge report for 2022, that a group other than lawmakers and lobbyists has synthesized our state’s most pressing challenges.
The puzzle is complex, but the WCC provides a level of hope — at the community level — that we often don’t get from individuals making promises and policy-making.
Since 2019, WCC has catalyzed “the power of grass-roots, community-driven economic development across more than 60% of our towns.”
The 10-page report looks at the challenges (and solution-based ideas) to fix issues as outlined by eight groups representing regions statewide.
“These teams are building trust among organizations from the private, nonprofit, public and social service sectors. They are creating the right conditions for collaboration and change alongside people with lived experience and their families, not FOR them, but with them,” the report notes.
WCC is considered a “collaboration and learning experiment” between the State of Vermont and the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. “Community and regional teams across Vermont are setting audacious goals to better the lives of people experiencing intergenerational poverty and disenfranchisement,” states the report, prepared by the Vermont Council on Rural Development.
The pressing issues: workforce development; child care; transportation; the benefits cliffs; diversity, equity and inclusion; and housing.
“These issue areas are interconnected, and so the policy recommendations that emerge will be as well. They will focus on removing silos, connecting and collaborating among organizations across sectors, and making access to resources comprehensive, thoughtful and as inclusive as possible,” the stakeholders write. “Consider inviting the teams to speak with you about these areas of strategy: they have lots to share even now.”
The eight collaboratives came up with custom goals:
— Northwest: Attract and retain talent by addressing regional housing challenges.
— Northeast: Reduce intergenerational poverty through hubs of financial stability.
— Lamoille: Build sustainable systems of collaboration to reduce systemic barriers to employment.
— Winooski: Ensure that people making community decisions accurately reflect the demographics of our community by bringing new voices to the table throughout decision-making.
— Greater Barre: Lower the rate of single female head of households in poverty by 15% in 10 years.
— Whiter River Valley: Attract and retain entrepreneurs and young workers through housing.
— Springfield: Increase workforce participation in the region by creating a sustainable, collaborative workforce development pipeline to focus on recruitment and retention.
— Southern Vermont: Attract and retain a new workforce through building a diverse, welcoming community.
But how will the regions accomplish these?
“We all know that policy, government and funding resources flow in silos. Communities struggle to find and match funding to their needs, navigate policy and stay in compliance with various regulations because we have separated interconnected problems into fragmented solutions. But communities and their challenges don’t work in silos,” the stakeholders note.
The goals aim to complete the puzzle to make for a better Vermont: “To build a stronger economy, we need housing. To fill a workforce, we need new Vermonters. To build community vitality, we need an easy way for people to get from one side of town to another. (WCC) creates cross-sector leadership, and empowered voices of lived experience, as foundational aspects of ways in which the program was designed. With these as cornerstones of the program, communities and regions in Vermont are tackling some of the biggest, most complex problems facing this and future generations of workers and their families.”
That is a heavy lift. But it is a community-driven brain trust. It needs to be objective, and it needs to be about making hard — and probably unpopular — decisions. But the future of our state’s vibrancy and longevity depend on the whole puzzle, not just the parts politicians think get them the most votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.