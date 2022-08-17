Vermont’s three-year average incidence rate for Lyme disease is the second highest in the United States, and the rate of tick-borne diseases in Vermont is increasing, according to VTLyme.org — a website “committed to providing equitable information, prevention education, and access to resources for Vermonters affected by Lyme and other tick-borne diseases.”

According to the website, “when Lyme disease is accurately diagnosed and properly treated patients often recover completely. However, some individuals experience long-term, debilitating effects, even after completing standard treatment.” There are other tick-borne diseases, as well as Lyme disease. According to the Vermont Department of Health, Bartonella, Babesia, Anaplasmosis, Powassan virus, Ehrlichiosis and other tick-borne pathogens have been found in Vermont. While Lyme disease usually refers specifically to an infection with Borrelia burgdorferi, the term is sometimes used to describe a tick-borne illness involving multiple pathogens, the VTLyme.org site notes.

