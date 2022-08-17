Vermont’s three-year average incidence rate for Lyme disease is the second highest in the United States, and the rate of tick-borne diseases in Vermont is increasing, according to VTLyme.org — a website “committed to providing equitable information, prevention education, and access to resources for Vermonters affected by Lyme and other tick-borne diseases.”
According to the website, “when Lyme disease is accurately diagnosed and properly treated patients often recover completely. However, some individuals experience long-term, debilitating effects, even after completing standard treatment.” There are other tick-borne diseases, as well as Lyme disease. According to the Vermont Department of Health, Bartonella, Babesia, Anaplasmosis, Powassan virus, Ehrlichiosis and other tick-borne pathogens have been found in Vermont. While Lyme disease usually refers specifically to an infection with Borrelia burgdorferi, the term is sometimes used to describe a tick-borne illness involving multiple pathogens, the VTLyme.org site notes.
Tick-borne diseases can affect the skin, heart, nervous system and joints. They can appear in unique ways and mimic other diseases or disorders including heart conditions, anxiety, bipolar disorder, multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome, depression, and more.
The health effects are serious — and expensive to treat.
The rampant spread of ticks is concerning. According to a new report from the Society of Actuaries Research Institute, for half a century, Lyme disease has been endemic to the Northeast, and its residents are acutely aware of its dangers.
“However, climate change may impact its spread across the region. What should Northeasterners know about the potential effects of climate change on vector-borne illness?” posits a news release from SOA.
The report, a link to which is provided at the end of this editorial, looks at the connection between climate, the potential spread of vector-borne diseases, and associated health implications through actuarial models that delve into:
— How climate-linked factors, including temperature, precipitation, extreme weather and land cover affect rates of tick-borne illnesses.
— Comparisons of the tick-borne landscape between the U.S. and abroad.
— And the prevalence of Lyme disease and other vector-borne illnesses in the U.S throughout the past three decades.
“Climate change is at the forefront of changes in ecosystems, biodiversity, and implicitly researchers are only just beginning to understand climate change’s effect on human health,” the report’s executive summary notes. “In previous generations, the spread of rodents and other animals paved the way for infectious disease and pandemic such as the infamous Black Death.”
“While by no means a major contributor to causes of death, (Lyme disease) is a debilitating and long-term disease particularly if left untreated. Its costs can range from small amounts, such as a course of antibiotics, to expensive and lengthy complications from neurological and musculoskeletal impairments to paralysis,” according to the report.
What it shows is that the host (ticks) are becoming more resilient as a result of climate-related factors.
“As humans and nature come closer together, the prognosis here may not be positive; on the other hand, models do suggest some extreme weather events to have both a mitigating effect on tick survival as well as, in layman’s terms, the supposition that no one enjoys hiking in high-tick areas on high-precipitation weeks,” the report notes. “Climate and other influential determinants of incidence going forward are found to be minimum average temperature and ranges, land use and, to a less extent precipitation, drought or frost, and certain socioeconomic factors which we explored as proxy for (Lyme disease) awareness and reporting.
The report, which is quite academic, boasts a tremendous amount of data, collected over recent years from a host of sources. We are grateful for this important information — although we are not surprised. Likewise, we appreciate work being done by organizations like VTLyme.org, that link data like the SOA report and actual Vermonters whose lives have been altered by Lyme. The disease may be here to stay, no thanks to climate change. We need to be armed with both information and plans to cope with the long-term effects.
