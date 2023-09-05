We’re going to say it bluntly: We need term limits and a few other tweaks.
In recent weeks, we’ve all witnessed recent media coverage (and memes) that would suggest there may be individuals in positions of power whose health is becoming a liability.
Nancy Jecker, a professor of bioethics and humanities at the University of Washington, wrote an essay recently looking at ageism in politics today.
As high-profile examples, Jecker revisited 81-year-old Sen. Mitch McConnell’s silent, frozen gazes at the lectern; the deterioration of 90-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein; and even President Joe Biden’s trip at the U.S. Air Force Academy.
Jecker writes: “Such incidents prompt the question: Can politicians be too old to serve in office? Should society make retiring at a certain age mandatory for elected officials who run the country — like presidents and senators?
“Whatever view one takes on the ethics of age limits for politicians, voting remains the primary way to put one’s views into practice,” Jecker writes.
In her essay, she points out that requirements for U.S. presidential candidates haven’t changed since 1789, when the Constitution was written. “In the U.S., a person needs to be 35 years old or older in order to be president. A person must be at least 25 years old in order to serve in the House of Representatives, while the minimum age rises slightly to 30 years old for serving in the Senate,” she writes.
The U.S. banned age discrimination in workplaces in 1967. That includes running for public office.
“But should politicians who lead the country be an exception to this law?” Jecker posits.
A 2022 YouGov poll reported that 58% of Americans want a maximum age for politicians. Those who support age limits usually say that politicians holding office should be no more than 70 years old. That would make 71% of current U.S. senators ineligible to hold office.
Jecker points out that considering age limits for high-ranking politicians poses certain ethical questions that do not have a clear answer. “Staying in office despite health problems can threaten public safety. An American president holds immense power — including the ability to launch nuclear weapons. Members of Congress are responsible for making laws, declaring war and controlling taxes and spending,” she writes.
Jecker wonders whether members of Congress should submit to the same kind of health screening required of the U.S. president in order to deem them “fit for duty.” But even that raises ethical considerations.
The bigger issue, of course, comes down to stereotyping and, ultimately, discrimination. Older people, who might be forced into retirement, are faced with a violation of principles of equality.
“People equally able to perform a job deserve equal chances to continue to work, independent of factors unrelated to job performance, such as age, race or gender identity,” Jecker writes. We don’t need to be legal scholars to know what the criteria are when it comes to employment discrimination.
There are Americans who feel there needs to be better limits, though.
According to published reports, supporters of a maximum age limit for the president and members of Congress have launched online signature campaigns on Change.org. (Jecker points out, these efforts would require a constitutional amendment and have not gained major traction.)
She states that two Republican senators also introduced an amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 2023 that would allow senators to serve only two six-year terms and Congress members to serve three two-year terms. Congress has voted down previous proposals to set term limits.
Jecker points out that at the state level, 16 states (not Vermont) limit terms for legislators — but not necessarily because of age concerns. In two states, term limits have been repealed by the Legislature. In another four states, courts have found term limits provisions to be unconstitutional. No court has struck down term limits on the merits of the law itself; rather, in all four cases, courts objected to the method by which the limits were enacted.
For the purposes of this conversation, we would support an eligibility requirement that includes an age range and term limits for state and federal offices.
We’d also not be heart-broken to see a cap (call it 25 years) on how long one can serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.
We need to be cycling through younger Americans, allowing their energy and problem-solving skills to not have a wet blanket thrown on every attempt at challenging the establishment. We don’t have to look far to see the system is broken. And we would welcome the conversation for and against term limits.
Let’s start here: Vermont governors should serve no more than two four-year terms. (The two-year term is ridiculous, and needs to be changed.)
Jacker reminds us that, ultimately, voters will always get to decide. “In a democracy, we the people decide by voting.”
Time to start thinking anew.