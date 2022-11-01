The push in the state — per our energy policy and advocacy — moves Vermont away from relying on fossil fuel in our vehicles.
According to work done by the Vermont Climate Council, 40% of Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions come from transportation climate pollution. Policy makers say “a significant, ramped and equitable transformation is required and will rely on substantial, annual investments and policy innovation.”
It is true that temperatures in Vermont have risen about 3°F since the beginning of the 20th century. The last 13-year period (2010–22) has been the warmest period on record. Models suggest historically unprecedented warming is projected to continue through this century.
What this has led to has been changes in our weather. (As this is written, it is 65°F on Nov. 1, with warmer temperatures in the forecast.)
According to the VCC, “The intensity of extreme winter cold is projected to decrease. Annual average precipitation has increased nearly 6 inches since the 1960s ... with the largest increases occurring in mountainous regions of the state. Winter and spring precipitation is projected to increase throughout this century, and warming will increase the proportion of that precipitation that will fall as rain.”
Ultimately, “(e)xtreme weather events, particularly floods and severe storms, are having a stronger impact on Vermont. At the same time, multiyear meteorological and hydrological droughts continue to pose challenges for water-dependent sectors. Extreme rainfall events are projected to become more frequent and intense in the future.”
That is concerning. But not just here in Vermont.
According to The Associated Press this week, extreme weather from climate change triggered hunger in nearly 100 million people and increased heat deaths by 68% in vulnerable populations worldwide as the world’s “fossil-fuel addiction” degrades public health each year, doctors reported in a new study.
Worldwide the burning of coal, oil, natural gas and biomass forms air pollution that kills 1.2 million people a year, including 11,800 in the United States, according to a report Tuesday in the medical journal Lancet.
“Our health is at the mercy of fossil fuels,” University College of London health and climate researcher Marina Romanello, executive director of the Lancet Countdown, told the AP. “We’re seeing a persistent addiction to fossil fuels that is not only amplifying the health impacts of climate change, but which is also now at this point compounding with other concurrent crises that we’re globally facing, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis, energy crisis and food crisis that were triggered after the war in Ukraine.”
In the annual Lancet Countdown, which looks at climate change and health, nearly 100 researchers across the globe highlighted 43 indicators in which climate change is making people sicker or weaker, with a new look at hunger added this year, the AP reported.
New analysis in the report blamed 98 million more cases of self-reported hunger around the world in 2020, compared to 1981-2010, on “days of extreme heat increasing in frequency and intensity due to climate change."
Researchers looked at 103 countries and found that 26.4% of the population experienced what scientists call “food insecurity” and in a simulated world without climate change’s effects that would have only been 22.7%, Romanello said.
Computerized epidemiology models also show an increase in annual heat-related deaths from 187,000 a year from 2000 to 2004 to an annual average of 312,000 a year the last five years, Romanello told the AP.
The air pollution from burning coal, oil and gas also pollutes the air, causing about 1.2 million deaths a year worldwide from small particles in the air, the scientists and report said. The 1.2 million figure is based on “immense scientific evidence,” the report notes. “Burning gas in cars or coal in electricity plants have been found to cause asthma in children and cause heart problems.”
Air pollution and heat deaths are bigger problems for the elderly and the very young and especially the poor, the co-author of the report stated.
The Lancet report shows the increasing deaths from air pollution and heat yet people are “continuing in habitual behavior despite known harms,” which is the definition of addiction.
Here in Vermont, we rely on transportation to get to work, appointments, shopping centers and downtowns. If our local models don't push us toward being smarter about how we use vehicles, maybe this broader addiction to fossil fuels, and the deadly implications, will hit the point home.
