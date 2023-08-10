An article appearing this week suggests that so far this year, storms in 2023 have led to $34 billion in insured losses, an unprecedented level of financial damage.
According to Swiss Re Group, which monitors damages, climate change is to blame, in part, to the frequency and severity of violent meteorological events.
Damages from convective storms in the United States, those that can come with hail, lightning, heavy rain and high winds, accounted for nearly 70% of the $50 billion in global catastrophic damages so far this year, the reinsurer said.
The storms in the U.S. were so severe, there were 10 that resulted in damages of $1 billion or more, almost double the average recorded during the past decade, according to Swiss Re.
“The effects of climate change can already be seen in certain perils like heatwaves, droughts, floods and extreme precipitation,” Swiss Re Group Chief Economist Jérôme Jean Haegeli said in a prepared statement. “Besides the impact of climate change, land use planning in more exposed coastal and riverine areas, and urban sprawl into the wilderness, generate a hard-to-revert combination of high value exposure in higher risk environments.”
The increasing frequency of extreme weather has created disruptions within the insurance industry, and some insurers have retreated from states that are getting hit hard, such as Florida and California. The pullback by insurers is happening despite years of skyrocketing premiums for property owners in hard hit states.
Mathew Barlow, a professor of environmental, Earth and atmospheric sciences at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell, reiterated this week in a widely distributed commentary in The Conversation, that we should expect more powerful storm systems as a result of climate change.
“The role of climate change is becoming increasingly evident in these types of deluges,” Barlow states.
“Studies by scientists around the world show that the water cycle has been intensifying and will continue to intensify as the planet warms.”
He said an international climate assessment he co-authored in 2021 for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reviewed research and laid out details.
“It documented an increase in both wet extremes, including more intense rainfall over most regions, and dry extremes, including drying in the Mediterranean, southwestern Australia, southwestern South America, South Africa and western North America. It also shows that both wet and dry extremes will continue to increase with future warming.”
Barlow says water moves through the environment, cycling between the atmosphere, ocean, land and reservoirs of frozen water. It might fall as rain or snow, seep into the ground, run into a waterway, join the ocean, freeze or evaporate back into the atmosphere, he said, adding that in recent decades, there has been an overall increase in the rates of precipitation and evaporation.
He maintains a number of factors are intensifying the water cycle, but one of the most important is that warming temperatures raise the upper limit on the amount of moisture in the air.
Ultimately, he concludes: “That increases the potential for more rain.”
Barlow said, “This aspect of climate change is confirmed across all of our lines of evidence. It is expected from basic physics, projected by computer models, and it already shows up in the observational data as a general increase of rainfall intensity with warming temperatures.
“Understanding this and other changes in the water cycle is important for more than preparing for disasters. Water is an essential resource for all ecosystems and human societies, and particularly agriculture,” he warned.
Rainfall intensity is expected to increase for most land areas, but the largest increases in dryness are expected in the Mediterranean, southwestern South America and western North America, he said, pointing to the research. “Many other important aspects of the water cycle will also change in addition to extremes as global temperatures increase, the report shows, including reductions in mountain glaciers, decreasing duration of seasonal snow cover, earlier snowmelt and contrasting changes in monsoon rains across different regions, which will impact the water resources of billions of people,” he wrote.
We don’t need Greta Thunberg, the young, now-iconic Swedish activist, to tell us that in order to reverse course, we need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Thunberg and others have been hounding world leaders that limiting global warming to the international target of 2.7° F will require immediate, rapid and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.
Closer to home, leaders across flood-affected Vermont are thinking about precipitation patterns because they know, as Swiss Re Group pointed out starkly this week, these storms are going to keep happening. In addition to thinking about ways we can keep climate change from advancing, our state and its residents need to be thinking about ways to reengineer infrastructure for the future, when the damage could be — God forbid — more extreme.