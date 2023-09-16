This week in Lyndon, false information was posted on social media that posed a “potential for panic” that required police intervention at the school there, Lyndon Institute.

The Caledonian Record reported that someone wrongly claimed in a Snapchat post that there was a firearm and a threat to students and staff. Both proved to be untrue.

