This week in Lyndon, false information was posted on social media that posed a “potential for panic” that required police intervention at the school there, Lyndon Institute.
The Caledonian Record reported that someone wrongly claimed in a Snapchat post that there was a firearm and a threat to students and staff. Both proved to be untrue.
However, every violent threat must be taken seriously, because police and first responders don’t know if a threat is real or fake. Each time a threat is made, law enforcement officers respond. Last spring, in what was called a swatting incident — the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address — to multiple schools around Vermont on the same day, including Montpelier and several in Rutland County. None of them were founded, and an investigation is ongoing.
These threat hoaxes against a school are disruptive and expensive. The hours and tax dollars that are wasted searching a location is substantial. They put first responders at risk. And, obviously, the school day is disrupted, and anxiety and fear casts a pall over the community. Education experts say fake threats can greatly affect absentee rates, and have a profound impact on a student’s future.
In Lyndon, the police chief acknowledged that making such posts can cause a panic in the community. He said he believes the intent this week was to disrupt the school.
“We are working diligently to address the person posting the original post and, as the investigation continues, to address anyone who added to or furthered the panic by making additional posts or sharing the post in question,” he told the newspaper, adding that he expects to apply for a warrant to get the identity of the account holder. “If the poster is identified my intent is to charge.”
Mass shootings and threats against schools or individuals in schools have been far too common in the United States. It cannot be equated to “pulling the fire alarm” on exam day.
In fact, in 2018, the FBI began a campaign aimed at making individuals think twice before doing something stupid, such as making threats.
In its materials, the bureau notes, “Hoax threats are not a joke, and they can have devastating consequences — for the public and for the perpetrators. … Issuing a threat — even over social media, via text message, or through e-mail — is a federal crime (threatening interstate communications). Those who post or send these threats can receive up to five years in federal prison, or they can face state or local charges. … With a thoughtless remark on social media, young people risk starting out their adult lives in prison and forever being labeled a felon.”
Legislatures in some states have begun setting stiffer sentences and fines on individuals found guilty of making hoax threats. In some case, additional criminal charges have been created. Perhaps Vermont ought to do the same.
In Florida, the second-degree felony of making a hoax threat is punishable with up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. According to information distributed to students, “Also, if law enforcement responds to a fake threat that you made, you may also be required to pay restitution to law enforcement for any costs or damages that occurred while responding. If you made the threat over mail, telephone or telegraph, it can be considered a federal crime in which case, if convicted, you could face an additional 10 years in prison.”
In Michigan, if the threat involves a firearm or explosive, there is now a separate crime now on the books, in addition to the threatening piece. “It doesn’t matter if the defendant could actually commit the felony or actually intended to commit the felony. It only matters that the defendant threatened to commit the felony as an act of terrorism,” Michigan officials warn.
In Utah, specific laws are being reworked to combat “swatting,” and that effort has the backing and assistance from the FBI and other federal agencies keen on disrupting the disruptors.
But we need to keep in mind that students do have some cause for concern, even here. The results of the 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey here in Vermont showed that 17,500 or so surveys conducted at 59 high schools statewide, “during the past year, 7% of students were threatened or injured with a weapon on school property.” In addition, in the 30 days prior to the questionnaire, 9% of students skipped school because they felt unsafe at school or on their way to or from school.
We need our schools to be safe spaces.
Local, state and federal officials need our eyes and ears to keep our schools safe. “Public assistance is crucial to our efforts to curb these hoax threats,” the FBI notes in its literature. “We ask that the public continue to contact law enforcement to report any potential threats or suspicious activity.”
Consider the following advice: If you are a target of an online threat, alert your local law enforcement immediately. If you see a threat of violence posted on social media, immediately contact local law enforcement or your local FBI office. Notify authorities but don’t share or forward the threat until law enforcement has had a chance to investigate — this can spread misinformation and cause panic. If you are a parent or family member, know that some young people post these threats online as a cry for attention or as a way to get revenge or exert control. Talk to your child about the proper outlet for their stress or other emotions, and explain the importance of responsible social media use and the consequences of posting hoax threats.
It is up to all of us to keep our kids safe.
If there is any reason to believe the safety of others is at risk, call 911, or contact the FBI via tips.fbi.gov or over the phone at 1-800-CALL-FBI.