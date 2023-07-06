Trucks have been in the news a lot this week.

On July 5, a tractor-trailer truck carrying diesel fuel caught fire on Route 7 in Charlotte. The truck’s driver said he started to see smoke coming from the trailer tires. He was able to pull off to the side of the road. The truck was successfully separated from the burning trailer. No one was injured, and the fire was extinguished by the Charlotte Fire Department without incident.

