It’s Teacher Appreciation Week, the annual celebration of our nation’s educators and all they do for their communities.
But a quick look at the current educational landscape tells us we need to be doing a lot more for our teachers than giving them scented candles, Starbucks gift cards or doughnuts left in the break room.
Across the country, teacher recruitment and retention has become a serious issue. Teachers are fleeing the classroom in record numbers. Forbes reported this week that, in the past school year, more than 36,000 teacher vacancies went unfilled. Those shortages are especially acute in rural school districts, where pay is often lower and recruitment is often difficult.
And those teachers who choose to stay on the job are increasingly unhappy. Forbes noted that 53% of teachers reported feeling burnt out every or almost every day. Teacher job satisfaction has fallen from 39% to just 12% over the past decade — down from a historic norm of 50% to 60%. A 2022 RAND Corporation survey backs this up, stating that 73% of teachers reported “frequent job-related stress” — more than double the 35% rate in the non-teaching working population. They also report higher rates of burnout and depression than the non-teaching population.
And while the pandemic exasperated the situation, teacher burnout has been a long-simmering issue precipitated by factors, including fewer resources and supports, increasingly violent student behaviors and a divisive political climate that has targeted public education. Then, there’s the ever-present threat of school shootings — the result of a national gun-violence epidemic our elected leaders lack the courage to address.
It’s no wonder many teachers insist they don’t get paid enough to put up with all this. We agree. Teachers deserve a raise.
The Associated Press reported this week that “teacher salaries have fallen further and further behind those of their college-educated peers in other fields, as teachers report growing workloads, shrinking autonomy and increasingly hostile school environments.”
Indeed, the nonpartisan Economic Policy Institute reports public school teachers earn 20% less than the average college-educated person working in a non-teaching sector — that’s despite working 52 hours during a typical school week. EPI reported teachers earned an average of 76.5 cents for every dollar earned by other college-educated professionals in 2021.
And in many states, teachers are earning less than they were almost a decade ago. According to the National Education Association, the country’s largest teacher’s union, the average pay for public school teachers has decreased 6% nationwide since 2014.
In Vermont, the current estimated average salary for a public school teacher is $63,291, a 12% decrease since 2014 when adjusted for inflation, and the largest decrease in New England. New teachers make even less — an average of $42,845 nationally in 2021-22. It’s no wonder so few people are entering the profession.
To make ends meet, teachers often seek work outside their full-time teaching job. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, more than half of all American teachers do just that, taking part-time jobs as servers, bartenders or in retail.
Teachers are a vital part of our social fabric who do far more than teach the three Rs. Their workday extends well beyond morning meeting and the afternoon bell. Teachers provide structure and support for our children, serving as surrogate parents or role models to many who are dealing with myriad traumas and hardships at-home.
They’re on the front lines of our multi-pronged battles against poverty, addiction and mental illness. On top of all this, their profession is being denigrated by belligerent, misinformed parents, community members and politicians who are being fed fear-mongering falsehoods by the radical right-wing media. Amid such adversity, the best teachers persist, committed to their mission of molding our children into curious, mindful and empathetic critical thinkers.
We don’t blame teachers for quitting given the circumstances. But we can’t afford to lose them. We must develop incentives that aggressively promote recruitment and retention, such as competitive salaries, student debt forgiveness and guaranteeing a safe, healthy workplace.
One potential solution was put forth by lawmakers late last year in the American Teacher Act, which, if passed, would support states to set and meet a minimum teacher salary of $60,000. Despite bi-partisan support, the bill is unlikely to be passed. Estimates say it could cost about $1 billion per state per year — a high price tag, to be sure. However, the Learning Policy Institute suggested teachers who leave the profession prematurely can as much as $8.5 billion a year nationally.
But we submit that better pay just a Band-Aid that fails to get at the root of the problem. Teachers are feeling demoralized and no amount of many is going to change that. If school districts want to attract and retain teachers, they must improve work culture, ease workloads and demonstrate that they value teachers by supporting them emotionally, as well as financially.
To do any of this successfully, school leaders must listen to teachers. LPI offered a list of factors teachers often cite as essential to workplace satisfaction. They include: stronger school leadership and administrative support; systems of accountability and assessment that don’t over-value standardized testing; access to adequate resources, including learning materials, supplies, clean facilities, reasonable student-to-teacher ratios, and adequate support personnel; and opportunities for professional collaboration and shared decision-making.
Our teachers deserve more than cupcakes and platitudes one week a year. We must show our appreciation by giving them our support and respect, and adequately compensating them for their work. We must do this, because if we fail them, we ultimately fail ourselves.
Thank you, teachers, for all that you do.
