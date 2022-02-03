How nervous should we be right now? Pretty nervous, actually. A crisis may not feel imminent, but the next few weeks could prove critical for the rest of 2022 and beyond. There are a lot of factors in play.
Based on reports from The Associated Press, here is the scenario:
Russian President Vladimir Putin is on his way to the Beijing Winter Olympics while tensions soar over his buildup of troops along his country’s border with Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, meanwhile, is voicing fresh concerns that Russia continues to build up troop numbers along Ukraine’s borders, including in Belarus.
Certainly, a buildup of more than 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine has fueled Western fears that Moscow is poised to invade its neighbor. Russia has denied planning an offensive but urged the U.S. and its allies to provide a binding pledge that NATO won’t expand to Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations or deploy weapons there and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe. The demands have been firmly rejected by the West.
On Friday, Putin is scheduled to be talking with Chinese President Xi Jinping — their first in-person meeting since 2019. That is very notable.
Moscow and Beijing plan to issue a joint statement on international relations that will reflect their shared views on global security and other issues, and officials from the two countries are set to sign more than a dozen agreements on trade, energy and other issues.
Moscow and Beijing say they have close or identical stands on most international issues, which explains why China is backing Russia’s current standoff over Ukraine.
While Moscow and Beijing will be unlikely to forge a formal defense alliance, there is growing concern their cooperation will steadily grow.
Enter, China’s ongoing tensions with Taiwan.
According to foreign policy wonks, Beijing is closely watching how the U.S. and its allies act in the standoff about Ukraine as it ponders further strategy on Taiwan, arguing that indecision by Washington could encourage China to grow more assertive.
Putin this week harshly accused the U.S. and its allies of stonewalling Russia’s security demands but held the door open for more talks. He argued that NATO’s expansion eastward and a potential offer of membership to Ukraine undermine Russia’s security and violate international agreements endorsing “the indivisibility of security,” a principle meaning that the security of one nation shouldn’t be strengthened at the expense of others.
What does all of that posturing have to do with China and Taiwan?
The Russian leader has warned that if the West refuses to heed Russian demands, he could order unspecified “military-technical moves.” Other than a full-fledged invasion in Ukraine that the West fears, Putin could ponder other escalatory options, including beefing up already extensive military ties with China. (Russia and China have held a series of joint war games, including naval drills and patrols by long-range bombers over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea. In August, Russian troops for the first time deployed to Chinese territory for joint maneuvers.)
No one seems able to defuse the situation.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has offered to host talks between Moscow and Kyiv aimed at easing tensions that have sparked fears of war. The Turkish leader reiterated Turkey’s commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.
Putin also has had meetings this week with U.S. President Joe Biden, Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez and French President Emmanuel Macron. So far, there have been no fissures in Putin’s stance.
In turn, the United States is bolstering its military presence in central and eastern Europe, the Pentagon announced this week. Biden is sending about 2,000 U.S.-based troops across the Atlantic to Poland and Germany and moving part of an infantry Stryker squadron of roughly 1,000 troops based in Germany to Romania as demonstrations of American commitments to allies on NATO’s eastern flank.
With the world watching the Winter Olympics in Beijing, the stakes could not be higher. It is hard to concentrate on sports when the drumbeats of war are so loud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.