All we can do is shake our heads.
President Joe Biden also has been found to have classified documents at his home.
The Biden case is markedly different from Trump’s mishandling of classified documents and official records — not least because Biden’s team voluntarily turned them over to federal officials when they were discovered. Still, it has caused private frustration among Biden allies and some advisers because the president and his team, as billed, were supposed to be better than this.
House Republicans (not to mention social media) have pounced, and suggested the Biden team did not act swiftly enough in acknowledging the existence of the documents.
We will simply point to the irony of that statement.
As the Washington Post editorial board noted this week, “It will be up to the two special counsels to investigate and weigh the handling of secret documents by President Biden and former President Donald Trump. But the current questions should not obscure an enormous problem that has been festering for decades and threatens national security, democracy and accountability: The classification system for managing secrets is overwhelmed and desperately needs repair.”
We can’t expect presidents not to bring their work home. We can, however, expect them not to keep putting classified documents in the closet. That seems problematic, albeit an oversimplification of a very complex issue. And yet …
The Post went so far as to suggest certain simplifications.
“A good start would be to simplify the classification process into two tiers, ‘secret’ and ‘top secret,’ eliminating the lower ‘confidential’ level, while protecting those secrets that need special handling. At the same time, the federal board outlined a vision for a modernized classification system that would utilize the tools of big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud storage and retrieval. The idea of automation gives some people pause, but increasingly it seems to make good sense; the mountain of data is already unmanageable.”
It goes on to suggest, “A panel of government experts met recently at the Hudson Institute and recommended using more technology to assist human decisions for classification and declassification, noting that ‘the growing volume of classified records already exceeds the ability of humans alone to process them.’ … That’s a wake-up call. The whole system needs to be fixed, and its dysfunction should not be ignored for another decade.”
Clearly too much national security information is classified, and too little declassified.
That just means there are too many secrets.
It is no wonder that no one trusts the government.
The last week has been troubling to watch.
The Associated Press, in an analysis of the news cycle, noted, “Joe Biden offered himself to Americans as a president they wouldn’t have to think about after the tumult of his predecessor. But an excruciating week of awkward disclosures and the appointment of a special counsel to investigate classified records found at his Delaware home and a former office dating to his time as vice president is beginning to strain his claim to competence.”
We concur with other editorial boards: This is an embarrassment to Biden, and the selection of a special counsel to investigate potential criminal wrongdoing in the matter exposes the president to a new, self-inflicted risk. But, more so, it changes the dynamics: It complicates the Justice Department’s calculus about whether to bring charges against Trump over his handling of classified material, hands fresh ammunition to newly empowered House Republicans eager to launch investigations and undercuts a central plank of Biden’s pitch to voters just as he looks to launch a reelection bid in the coming months, the AP noted this week.
Now we have to endure, “See? Everyone does it. No biggie.”
Except it is a biggie. As defenders of the First Amendment, we fight tirelessly to keep government proceedings and records open to the public here in Vermont. No, we are not dealing with “top secret” documents about foreign powers (although some select boards act like they are in their defense of keeping information private). But we are dealing with an obstruction.
These “mistakes” — at the level of presidents or local boards — are a problem.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Americans can “assume” there are no more classified documents or government records improperly stored after Biden’s personal lawyers conducted a final search.
We will let you in on a secret, Karine: “The American public — regardless of political affiliation — is having a hard time buying any of this now.”
