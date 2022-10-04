We are dismayed by a news report based in Vermont that has been misconstrued and is now getting global attention.
The reports center around a transgender student who attends Randolph Union High School.
On Sept. 28, WCAX aired a report of a student volleyball player objecting to a transgender teammate’s use of a school locker room. According to published reports and the ACLU of Vermont, the story has been picked up by multiple news outlets, including Fox News, the New York Post and the British tabloid Daily Mail.
However, the superintendent of the Orange Southwest Supervisory District is actually investigating a complaint suggesting the trans student has been the target of a campaign of harassment, bullying and hazing.
The school district’s website was hacked this week and was flooded with transphobic messages. According to published reports, the school district shut down its website and social media accounts.
The Times Argus and Rutland Herald are choosing not to identify the student or the student’s family.
On Tuesday, the ACLU of Vermont released a statement expressing its support for the family of the student.
ACLU of Vermont Legal Director Lia Ernst wrote: “Reports of targeted harassment and bullying directed toward a trans student at Randolph Union Middle/High School are deeply upsetting and, unfortunately, all too common in Vermont and across the country.
“Trans people, especially trans youth, are under attack in this country. That includes denial of equal opportunity to participate in athletics and access locker rooms, restrooms and other facilities consistent with their gender identity. It also includes the denial — and even criminalization — of critical medical care, as well as the horrific increase in acts of violence and murders of trans people, especially trans women of color,” Ernst wrote. “Let’s be clear: All trans students have a right to be free from discrimination and deserve to learn in environments where they feel safe in their gender identity and expression. Furthermore, it is the policy of the State of Vermont that harassment and bullying, including on the basis of gender identity, ‘have no place and will not be tolerated in Vermont schools.’”
Ernst ends the statement saying, “This incident should serve as a reminder that all schools have a legal and moral obligation to ensure that every student is safe, supported, and fully included in the school environment — and we have a shared responsibility to respond when trans youth are harmed to reassure them that their rights, dignity and humanity are not up for debate.”
In an interview with VTDigger, the mother of the transgender student, countered the interviewed student’s assertion that other team members objected to her daughter’s presence in the locker room, adding that the team has played and traveled harmoniously together for weeks.
The VTDigger article quotes Layne Millington, superintendent of the Orange Southwest Supervisory District, who confirmed that the school is investigating a complaint. He disputed the WCAX story that claimed the team was “banned” from the locker room after raising concerns with school administrators.
“The locker rooms were not shut down as a punishment or a consequence,” Millington told VTDigger. “They were shut down really to kind of ensure student safety while the investigation is conducted, and the shutdown applied equally to all the members of the girls volleyball team.”
According to VTDigger, WCAX’s news director, Roger Garrity, defended their coverage, stating he was “unaware of any factual errors in our reporting. … I can’t speak to the effects our reporting has had in the community, but I do understand that this is an extremely sensitive topic that can evoke strong emotions.”
We are grateful that schools across the state are taking seriously claims of harassment, bullying and hazing. We have heard about far too many incidents in recent years, even if they do not make it into newspapers, on to the TV news or into the stratosphere of cable news networks. School districts must deal with these issues, which can lead to far more serious problems down the line.
We appreciate that the ACLU stepped in and aptly condemned the allegations, the sensationalized news coverage, and has defended the rights of a marginalized individual.
In the VTDigger article, the parent of the student said the incident (and the media explosion that ensued) “just opened the floodgates and given permission to all the bigots.”
We hope that, if anything, what will come from this ugly moment are steps toward awareness, tolerance and compassion. Hate has no place in our society. It definitely has no place in our schools. We must fight for the rights of every person, and allow for every person’s unique potential.
