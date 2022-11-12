The votes have been cast. Vermonters sent strong messages.
There were many victories to celebrate: voting to secure reproductive liberty for all Vermonters; voting to ban slavery in all forms; electing the first woman and openly LGBTQ+ person to represent the state in Congress; electing the first female attorney general; and electing more women of color at one time than the total amount in Vermont history.
Nationally, Democrats this week were celebrating after their party defied expectations of substantial losses in the midterm election. Analysts maintain the backlash over the Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn 49 years of abortion rights was apparently a big reason. As we reported, inflation and the economy proved the most important voting issue, cited as the motivation of 51% of voters in exit polls conducted by The Associated Press. But abortion was the single-most important issue for a quarter of all voters, and for a third of women younger than age 50.
Here in Vermont, 82% of voters — 237,091 — approved the reproductive rights amendment, while 30,255, or 10.4%, voted against it.
Meanwhile, Vermont was one of four states that approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fifth state rejected a flawed version of the question. The measures approved Tuesday could curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee — and Vermont.
The four approved initiatives won’t force immediate changes in the states’ prisons, but they may invite legal challenges over the practice of coercing prisoners to work under threat of sanctions or loss of privileges if they refuse the work.
Vermont’s constitutional amendment removes what supporters say is ambiguous language and makes clear that slavery and indentured servitude are prohibited in the state. While Vermont’s Legislature was the first state to abolish adult slavery in 1777, its constitution stated that no person 21 or older should serve as a slave unless bound by their own consent or “by law for the payment of debts, damages, fines, costs or the like.” The amendment removes that language and adds that slavery and indentured servitude in any form are banned.
Across the local races for statewide positions and legislative seats saw some significant changes as well.
Emerge Vermont, which recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office, touted “that the organization had 59 alums on the ballot ... and 48 alums won — an 81% win rate.”
Since the organization launched in 2013, the program has trained 174 women to run for office. Prior to the August primary, 54% of alums have gone on to run for political office or been appointed to local boards or commissions, and of those who have gone on to run for an elected position, 39% have won including Speaker of the House Jill Krowinski, Senate Pro Tem Becca Balint and Lt. Gov. Molly Gray.
Democrats in the Legislature will have a veto-proof majority in the two-year session that begins in January, meaning it will be easier for lawmakers to override any potential vetoes from Republican Gov. Phil Scott, the only statewide GOP officeholder in Vermont. A two-thirds majority is needed to override a gubernatorial veto.
In January, the 150-member House will have 104 Democrats, five Progressives, three independents and 38 Republicans. In the 30-member Senate there will be 22 Democrats, one Progressive and seven Republicans.
The environmental lobby held a news conference explaining that the state’s voters “resoundingly elected lawmakers who support a healthy environment and strong action on the climate crisis.” Numerous open seats flipped from anti-environment to pro-environment lawmakers.
For certain, the results of this election will provide fresh perspectives for many of Vermont’s offices and institutions, for which we are grateful. Once again, our Brave Little State can add some more “firsts” to its growing list.
But with the results in hand, and the celebrations now over, let’s use this new influence and fresh sets of eyes to resolve the Gordian Knot of issues that are truly holding back our state: bringing more young people and families to Vermont; starting more businesses; fighting for a livable wage that makes sense; providing more affordable housing; changing our demographics; focusing on discrimination in its many forms; zeroing in on crime and substance abuse; providing more mental health services for struggling Vermonters; updating our economic development rules and regulations; diving deep into real conversations about tax reform, pension reform and the other sacred cows that are tying our hands — and could threaten our long-term viability.
If we just leveraged ourselves to truly make a difference, then it’s time to get to work.
