The same week that Gov. Phil Scott vetoed a bill designed to keep firearms out of hospitals and close the so-called “Charleston Loophole” to make it harder for people to purchase firearms when they are prohibited from doing so, a watchdog group gave the state low marks for its positions on guns.
The Giffords Law Center, which publishes its Annual Gun Law Scorecard for all 50 states, gave Vermont a C- for its efforts toward gun safety in 2021. Nearly half the U.S. states received an F.
In 2021, a number of state legislatures took the threat of gun violence seriously and passed 75 new laws in 27 states and Washington, D.C., according to the Scorecard.
According to the Giffords Law Center, in 2020, the last year for which data is available, 76 people died from firearm injuries in Vermont, representing a 24% increase in the gun death rate in the state over the previous year. This increase in gun deaths was driven by increases in gun suicide. The gun suicide rate rose by 27% from 2019 to 2020 — the second-largest gun suicide rate increase among the states, the data shows.
“In 2021, Vermont didn’t pass any gun safety laws. In order to improve its grade, Vermont should strengthen protections for victims of domestic violence and hate crimes, make more individuals eligible to seek extreme risk protection orders, enact a child access prevention law, enact a waiting period law, and strengthen laws to curb gun trafficking,” a release accompanying the report states.
The governor’s veto likely will not help the state’s grade for next year.
In his veto message, Scott said he was open to discussions about other ways to close the loophole. He said the legislation, as passed, shifts the burden of determining who is eligible to buy firearms from the federal government onto the person trying to buy a firearm.
“Law-abiding citizens who become the victims of a government administrative error must themselves gather all applicable law enforcement and court records and try to understand and navigate a complex maze of federal bureaucratic process to try to rectify” the denial of their application, Scott said.
“The bill also takes important steps to protect victims of domestic violence in Vermont by clarifying that a judge can order an abuser to give up their firearms and prohibit them from possessing a gun in the emergency Relief From Abuse process,” said Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint. “Fundamentally, this bill is about keeping guns out of the hands of people with histories of domestic abuse or other dangerous behavior.”
Balint has said she is discussing next steps with lawmakers.
GunSense Vermont Executive Director Conor Casey said Scott “had the opportunity to stand with the 74% of Vermonters who support the need for common sense gun legislation. Instead, he chose to side with a vocal minority who oppose any steps toward reducing gun violence in our state.”
Balint and Casey are not wrong in their concern.
In 2019, Vermont had the 10th-lowest gun death rate in the country and supplied crime guns to other states at the 23rd-highest rate.
The Giffords Law Center stated that to build on Vermont’s recent progress, legislators “could require a waiting period before all gun purchases, strengthen its laws regarding gun possession by domestic abusers, and close the loophole that allows guns to be transferred before a background check is complete.”
Now it is up to lawmakers to push back on the governor and the gun lobby if that progress is to be made.
The bill, S.30, would have extended to 30 days the maximum background-check waiting period to purchase firearms. The legislation would also have helped keep firearms out of hospitals and clarified when a judge can order a defendant to relinquish firearms while an emergency relief-from-abuse order is in effect.
Scott has said a more reasonable standard would be to increase the current three-day waiting period to seven business days to allow the federal government additional time to resolve issues and make a final determination.
Gun safety laws are important to any conversation when more than 33,000 Americans die in incidents involving guns every year. There is nothing wrong with making the process of obtaining a firearm better and safer.
