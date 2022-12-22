As we prepare to hunker down for a potentially disruptive storm on the eve of the holiday weekend, our focus is on family and friends. But there are plenty of Vermonters whose holiday is going to prove to be difficult on many levels.
According to a review of state data by the Public Assets Institute, low wages, more than high prices, continued to stymie Vermonters struggling to make ends meet.
“In 2021, Vermont’s average annual wage of $56,296 was 83% of the national average, ranking 33rd in the U.S. The state’s wage also came in second lowest in New England, where the average annual wage ranged from $54,651 in Maine to $87,752 in Massachusetts,” according to PAI’s most recent blog post, which came out earlier this week.
It notes that as inflation soared in 2021, prices did not increase as much in Vermont as in the U.S. overall. Prices in Vermont were slightly above the national average during the first year of the pandemic but fell just below it in 2021. These averages are based on price data gathered by the federal government for a variety of items, including food, transportation, housing and medical services.
November data released Friday show 5.4% — or 18,660 — fewer Vermonters working, compared with January 2020, before the pandemic. Nationally, employment nearly recovered to pre-pandemic levels in early 2022 and has remained relatively unchanged since.
In addition, the state Department of Labor released data said the seasonally adjusted statewide unemployment rate for November was 2.5%. This reflects an increase of two-tenths of one percentage point from the prior month’s revised estimate.
“While November’s data shows an increase in Vermont’s unemployment rate from 2.3% to 2.5%, this rate is still incredibly low for Vermont,” said Commissioner Michael Harrington in his narrative of the state data. “(The) number of available jobs remains high, with approximately three open jobs for every one jobseeker.”
Nationally, slightly more Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market continues to show strength even as the Federal Reserve has tried for nearly a year to slow the economy by raising its main lending rate, according to the Associated Press.
Applications for jobless claims for the week ending Dec. 17 inched up by 2,000 to 216,000 from the previous week’s 214,000, the Labor Department reported this week. Jobless claims are generally viewed as a representation of layoffs. About 1.67 million people were receiving jobless aid the week that ended Dec. 10, about 6,000 fewer than the week before.
Despite the Fed’s attempt to fight stubbornly high inflation by raising interest rates to cool the economy, American workers are still experiencing extraordinary job security, with nearly two jobs for every unemployed person. U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs last month.
According to the AP report, in its updated forecasts, the Fed’s policymakers predicted slower growth and higher unemployment for next year and 2024. The unemployment rate is projected to jump to 4.6% by the end of 2023. That would mark a significant increase in joblessness and typically would reflect a recession, which many economists have predicted.
So far, the housing sector has taken the biggest hit, with mortgage rates more than doubling from a year ago and pushing many would-be buyers to the sidelines. Sales of previously occupied homes have fallen for 10 straight months.
According to published reports, many economists expect the economy to slow and probably slip into recession next year under the pressure of higher interest rates being engineered by the Federal Reserve to combat inflation that earlier this year reached heights not seen since the early 1980s.
Driving the third-quarter growth were strong exports and healthy consumer spending.
State data shows “the continuing resiliency of consumption activity across the (state’s) economy, according to Secretary of Administration Kristin Clouser: “The economy and revenues continue to reflect the push and pull of the exceptional federal fiscal stimulus and the Federal Reserve’s historically harsh tightening moves that are designed to tame the recent rise in inflation. … Revenue data for the first five months of the state’s fiscal year continue to show positive results in the aggregate.”
The State’s General Fund, Transportation Fund, and Education Fund receipts in November were a combined $210.7 million, or 5.8%, above monthly consensus expectations. Year to date, General Fund revenues were $68.5 million, or 9.2%, above last year.
All of that said, Vermonters are holding their own. While the economic indicators are tracking well, they are hardly a gift. We need more people working and more people spending.
That’s the kind of storm we want to weather together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.