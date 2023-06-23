Earlier this week on June 20, the international community marked World Refugee Day, a day to acknowledge and celebrate refugees across the globe.
This year’s theme, “Hope Away from Home: A world where refugees are always included,” focuses on the importance of including refugees in our communities — our schools, workplaces, health care systems and beyond.
“Including refugees in the communities where they have found safety after fleeing conflict and persecution is the most effective way to support them in restarting their lives and enable them to contribute to the countries hosting them,” reads a statement from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. “It’s also the best way to prepare them to return home and rebuild their countries … or to thrive if they are resettled to another country.”
World Refugee Day 2023 comes amid record-breaking levels of displacement worldwide, according to a fresh report from the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants. USCRI reported that over 108 million people were forcibly displaced worldwide as a result of persecution, conflict, violence and human rights abuses by the end of 2022. That figure includes a record 35.3 million refugees — an increase of nearly 9 million — 5.4 million asylum-seekers, 62.5 million internally displaced people and 5.2 million others in need of protection.
The report stated that children now make up 40% of all forcibly displaced people — a record of 17.5 million of them refugees and asylum-seekers — and estimated that nearly 2 million children were born as refugees between 2018 and 2022.
And the situation isn’t improving. The UNHCR’s Global Trends report states that forced displacement has continued to rise in 2023, estimating the number global figure now exceeds 110 million people.
While the political instability, ongoing armed conflicts and wars in places like Ukraine, Sudan, Syria and Afghanistan are creating more refugees every day, climate change is another key driver that will only worsen in coming decades.
The USCRI report states: “As the climate crisis worsens, children will increasingly suffer the impacts of extreme droughts, flooding and powerful storms, such as food insecurity, disease and lack of access to basic services. Save the Children reports that by 2050, there could be 143 million more migrants due to the climate crisis, a further 24 million children projected to be undernourished as a result of the climate crisis, and that by 2040, one in four children are estimated to be living in areas with extreme water shortages. All impacts that could force families to flee.”
Vermont has long been a supporter of refugees. Since 1980, the state’s refugee resettlement program has brought more than 8,000 people here. Republican Gov. Phil Scott is a strong proponent of refugee resettlement. He reaffirmed his position at a meeting with the Rutland business community earlier this month, declaring his desire to bring as many refugees as possible to Vermont.
Scott understands welcoming refugees is not only a key piece of addressing the state’s workforce woes, it’s also essential for growing and diversifying our diminishing population. But as refugees find new homes in our communities, we must take UNHCR’s message to heart, and ensure they are welcomed and included.
“Including refugees in our communities means ensuring they can apply for jobs, enroll in schools and access services like housing and health care. Refugees need the chance to learn and progress at school, earn a living and live a healthy life,” UNHRC states.
Too often, our systems are structured in ways that, intentionally or not, discriminate against nonwhite or minority populations. To be sure, it’s not just refugees who suffer under these systemic shortcomings, as many BIPOC or LGBTQIA+ Americans will tell you.
We need to reform these systems and strengthen them by creating inclusive policies to eradicate discrimination and ensure they are fully accessible to all people, including new Americans.
This is the hard work behind the declarations of inclusion that more than 100 Vermont communities have adopted over the past year. Many municipalities, schools, businesses and organizations are doing this work already in the form of diversity, equity and inclusion committees and trainings. When done in good faith and with intentionality, these efforts can be transformative.
After all refugees have been through, it’s unfair and cruel to leave them in limbo — ripped from their former home, feeling unwelcomed in their new one. We need to provide them with security, stability and opportunity so they can move on with their lives and thrive.
As the UNHCR reminds us: “Refugees want opportunities, not handouts. They wish to be self-reliant and are eager to use their talents and passions to contribute to the communities hosting them.”
It’s up to us, then, to create the conditions that will ensure their success.