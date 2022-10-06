It is so common now for us to hear, “I am so glad you are still around. Thanks for all you do for the community.”
We appreciate that. Our staff takes great pride in the work we do to provide locally generated content, whether it’s photographs, articles, sports coverage, arts content or advertising.
We believe there always will be a place for local newspapers, because there will always be a need for a single clearinghouse for vetted information. People who rely on social media for their news often are getting bits and pieces of stories (and usually a lot of commentary from trolls and haters.) As long as communities continue to invest in “their local rag” through advertising and subscriptions, newspapers will be around.
Given that this is National Newspaper Week (Oct. 2-8), we feel it is important to make a few other observations that point to the critical role community journalism provides.
We are watchdogs. We sit through long public meetings — in person or with assistance from PEG access television stations — and sift through the morass of local government to let you know what decisions are being made and how those decisions might affect you. We call out public officials when they are not following the state’s Open Meeting Laws, and we check meeting warnings and meeting minutes to make sure the public process is indeed public. Similarly, we question when municipal or school boards go into executive session — a tactic often used when they either don’t want the public to hear what is being discussed, or they don’t want input from the public at all. Unfortunately, many communities across Vermont abuse executive session, and you have seen evidence of that on these pages time and again.
We are historians. Good, bad or indifferent, newspapers chronicle our times. Whether it is the latest fads, or the most important votes, newspapers continue to be an archive for information that will be called upon for generations to look back upon. It will hold forever — in black and white — that “thing” so and so said, and it will be the time capsule for any given generation or moment.
We are the public trust. Newspapers need to hold themselves accountable for holding others accountable. We need to be the messengers, providing that reflection of the community. We may not like what we see, but readers need to know that what is being disseminated has been done so factually, fairly, and done in good faith that there has been a pursuit of truth. Will it be complete? Of course not. News is an accounting of what happened: the who, what, when and where. The facts of a story will dictate the why, which is precisely why you read and we gather information. Without proper vetting, you end up with misinformation. And when there are gaps in a story, people will fill it with assumptions, and we all know how accurately that plays out.
We are investigators. We chase down rumors and tips to determine their validity and news value. We do not disseminate information without confirmation, because — again — without vetted facts, we would just be spreading rumor or innuendo. Newspapers often are criticized for not having something “up online” within minutes of a news event breaking. We strive to get it right (which is also why we have a correction policy listed in the newspaper every edition, and we flag our factual errors to correct the record.) It is not always worth it to be first. It is definitely worth it to be correct. It is also worth noting that journalists, working under strict deadlines, usually are in pursuit of what amounts to a wild geese. Suffice it to say that for every byline article you see in print, a given journalist probably had been following two or three other things that did not pan out — either because it was not true, it was not newsworthy, or the sources that could provide corroboration or additional information were unavailable.
We are keepers. What does that mean exactly? Reporters hear a lot. And people talk a lot. Not all stories come together cleanly. They start in the bowels of another conversation, and slowly make their way into the light. The information is messy, sometimes embarrassing or difficult. And sometimes, the information is more important than a single person. Journalists know a lot of secrets, and keep them. Famously, reporters will be held in contempt of court for not revealing — even to a judge — who their source is on a story. Good journalists know when to get confirmation from a fact somewhere else in order to protect a source. Because in the end, it is a transaction of information, and with it a high level of trust on both sides. Journalists are collecting information and secrets all of the time, even when the notebook is closed and the tape recorder is off. They are paid observers, but their code of ethics allow them to do their jobs and share what they know in a thoughtful, skillful, objective way.
We are grateful to have a profession protected by the U.S. Constitution. We take our role in the community seriously. Every day, we are grateful for your support, through advertising and subscribing.
Mostly, we are grateful you have taken the time to read us, and to see what kind of a day it has been.
