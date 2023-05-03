We all need to be held to a certain standard. Some of us — like Supreme Court justices — need to live by a higher standard, if not one of the highest.
This week, Senate Democrats promised to pursue stronger ethics rules for the Supreme Court in the wake of reports that Justice Clarence Thomas participated in luxury vacations and a real estate deal with a top GOP donor. Of course, such a proposal was seen as a political maneuver. Republicans made clear they strongly oppose the effort.
The donor, Dallas billionaire Harlan Crow, had purchased three properties belonging to Thomas and his family in a transaction worth more than $100,000 that Thomas never disclosed, according to the nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica. The organization also revealed that Crow gifted Thomas and his wife Ginni with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of annual vacations and trips over several decades.
Sen. Dick Durbin, the Democratic chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said lax ethical standards have created a lack of public confidence in the nation’s highest court: “The Supreme Court could step up and fix this themselves. For years, they have refused, and because the court will not act, Congress must.”
Republicans maintain it is an effort to destroy the reputation of Thomas, one of the staunchest conservative voices on the court.
All that shows us is that Congress is unlikely to pass legislation on the matter. And heaven knows that if it were one of the liberal justices on the hot seat, the Republicans would be on pushing hard for change.
Legal experts say there actually do need to be stronger ethics for justices.
Kedric Payne, senior director of ethics at the Campaign Legal Center, has argued the Supreme Court lacks a formal recusal process and a binding code of conduct, among other things. The center advocates for every American’s right to participate in the democratic process. “There is no room to debate that the Supreme Court has the weakest ethics rules in federal government,” he said.
On Tuesday this week, U.S. Sen. Peter Welch, a Democrat, joined the call for the creation of a code of conduct for members of the Supreme Court.
In a news release, he stated, “Although public confidence in the Supreme Court is at an all-time low, the court has no formal code of conduct.” His remarks this week centered on the importance of rebuilding the public’s trust in the court and protecting its role in our democracy.
“I would ask this: Wouldn’t it simply be wise for the chief justice, who is the steward of the public reputation of the court, on his own volition, to adopt a strong code of conduct that the court would adhere to? … We all have different points of view. But what is the problem with a Supreme Court Justice saying, ‘Let’s have a code of conduct that applies to all of us?’”
Welch has been a longtime advocate for transparency in government.
In his role on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Welch maintains he will continue to push for commonsense ethical requirements to apply to all branches of government, including the Supreme Court.
Regrettably, Thomas is probably safe.
Congress isn’t going to act, even though there was planned legislation instructing the Supreme Court to come up with rules within the year, without dictating what those rules should be.
The justices themselves do not seem poised to act, even though they have stated in the past it might not be a terrible idea.
And the public has no real say or sway when it comes to the U.S. Supreme Court. The justices are used to harsh criticism, protest and mockery.
All of which are reasons to do the right thing.
The Washington Post noted in a recent editorial, “Answers to questions such as from whom justices should accept perks, how they should indicate they’ve accepted them and when they must recuse themselves from related cases remain unclear. … Chief Justice (John) Roberts and other justices have said in the past that they can’t be bound by all the same rules as lower court judges because of the Supreme Court’s unique constitutional role as the nation’s final decision-maker. Yet that’s the very reason its members should be held to exacting standards.”
Fairness, equity and transparency matter. Or, at least, they should.
