We know that officials across the state’s agriculture industry are looking at the implications that climate change — extreme weather, warmer seasons — are having in the short- and long-term. That includes two hard frosts that damaged spring crops; the effects of wildfires (and smoke) on the Northeast; and even a renewed push on bolstering the pollinator population in Vermont.

There are a lot of areas being looked at and studied.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0