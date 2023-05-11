We all would like to believe that the standoff over the debt limit is something that will not affect us. But if a conclusion is not reached, the U.S. could default as soon as June 1, and the ripple effect of that happening very well could have implications for average citizens. Think “R” word or “D” word, and we don’t mean Republican or Democrat.
So far, neither President Joe Biden nor House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is giving up any ground. The president wants to increase the government’s $31.4 trillion legal borrowing limit, so that the federal government can continue to pay its bills and the risk of a historic default goes away. GOP lawmakers want a deal that guarantees trillions of dollars in spending cuts.
It’s all about politics at this point and blinking. It is the kind of showdown that seems to happen over and over. In fact, it has occurred nearly 80 times since 1960. But the stakes are the highest they have ever been in all of that time, economists argue. The outcome could devastate our economy.
To us, impasses like this do not seem sustainable. Not to some others, either. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday the U.S. should adopt a different system for national finances, adding that there are various alternatives for avoiding situations where the Treasury lacks the funds to pay its bills.
“Personally, I think we should find a different system for deciding on fiscal policy,” Yellen told reporters. Congress could repeal the debt ceiling or handle it differently. The president could decide to raise the debt ceiling and inform Congress, which could vote to override that decision, and the president could veto that, and it would take a supermajority of two-thirds of Congress to override the veto.
Congress votes on taxes and on government spending, and “those decisions imply a path of deficits,” Yellen said. Bills come due because of those decisions, and that makes the Treasury responsible for paying for goods and services already contracted.
“To go through this every couple of years is tremendously damaging,” Yellen told reporters.
For now, raising the debt ceiling to avert a default on the national debt remains the only short-term solution, she said.
So what are the options? The Associated Press has laid out the obvious ones.
First, the compromise (which, given all the posturing and rhetoric, feels unlikely). The president wants to disarm the whole debate by having Republicans make a public commitment that the U.S. won’t default. He’d then be ready to discuss spending, taxes and other budget issues.
Congressional Republicans could hold firm and force Democrats to wobble. McCarthy has a slim majority in the House: 222 Republicans, compared to 213 Democrats. His debt limit bill would reverse discretionary spending to 2022 levels, then place a 1% cap on increases going forward. GOP conservatives say they won’t back anything less than that bill House Republicans passed on April 27 with 217 votes. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, says he won’t let that bill make it through the Senate.
Without a compromise, there are a few other options. There is the possibility that lawmakers could agree to a short-term extension, pushing the debt limit expiration to Sept. 30, when a federal budget also needs to be passed. But that just delays the inevitable.
Wall Street could save the day by having a meltdown. Some economists say a stiff market selloff could force Republicans to retreat. Their donors would holler about the pending financial losses and give every lawmaker an incentive to be the hero and rescue the jobs and retirement savings of millions of Americans.
The president could invoke the 14th Amendment, which states that the “validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, ... shall not be questioned.” Laurence Tribe, an emeritus Harvard University law school professor, wrote recently in The New York Times that Biden can argue he has a constitutional duty to avoid default and thus can blow past the debt limit to continue the spending Congress has already approved. Legal experts think that is unlikely.
We could mint a $1 trillion platinum coin and use it to avoid a default because there is a loophole in the law that could allow the U.S. to mint a coin of any denomination if it’s made of platinum. (That option seems more far-fetched than breaking the gridlock right now.)
So we come back to defaulting. According to most economists, this is truly the scariest and a likely possibility. According to The Associated Press, “If there’s no deal, the U.S. government could reach its “X-date” — the moment when it no longer can pay all of its bills. The Treasury Department would no longer be able to use accounting strategies to keep the government open. If the government were no longer able to borrow, unpaid bills would mount and the government would default.”
And what does that mean for U.S. citizens?
The U.S. could briefly miss some payments, but even a brief default would cost the economy 500,000 jobs, according to a White House analysis. A protracted default would cost 8.3 million jobs, according to the analysis, almost as many job losses as there were during the 2008 financial crisis.
After an hour-long discussion in the Oval Office with McCarthy on Tuesday, Biden said he was “absolutely certain” that the country could avert a default. McCarthy told reporters, “I asked the president this simple question: Does he not believe there’s any place we could find savings?”
That seems like two different outcomes to the same meeting. It does not give us a lot of hope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.