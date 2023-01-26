Today, Jan. 27, is International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a day designated by the United Nations “to mobilize civil society for Holocaust remembrance and education in order to help to prevent future acts of genocide.”
The date was chosen because it marks the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi Concentration and Extermination Camp in 1945, where over 1 million of the more than 6 million Jews and other targeted peoples were tortured and murdered at the hands of the Nazis.
In Vermont, this week also marks the state’s inaugural Holocaust Education Week. A joint effort between the Vermont Agency of Education and the Vermont Holocaust Memorial, the online program offered students in grades 7-12 “a menu of programs, lesson plans and presentations to share the fundamental history and lessons of the Holocaust with their students.”
“Once again, the time is now to educate the next generation about the atrocities that took place then, not only to set the historical record straight, but because the early signs of what brought about the Holocaust — increasing antisemitism, racism and division, the assault on truth, and the erosion of democratic values and safeguards — are in clear and present danger in 2023,” Rabbi David Fainsilber, of the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, wrote in a commentary on this page earlier this week.
That’s not hyperbole. In its 2021 Hate Crimes Statistics Reports, the FBI agrees that “hate crimes remain a concern for communities across the country.”
According to the report, law enforcement agencies reported 7,262 hate crimes nationally. Nearly two-thirds of victims were targeted because of their race, ethnicity or ancestry, while anti-Black or African American hate crimes continue to be the largest incident category at 63%. Incidents related to a person’s sexual orientation, gender or gender identity represented 20% of all single-bias incidents reported, while incidents related to religion comprised 14% of all hate crimes reported. Within the religious category, antisemitic incidents topped the list at 32%.
Meanwhile, the Anti-Defamation League recorded 2,717 antisemitic incidents throughout the U.S. in 2021 — a 34% increase from the 2,026 incidents recorded in 2020 and the highest number since ADL began tracking antisemitic incidents in 1979. It also found that more than 85% of Americans believe at least one anti-Jewish trope, as opposed to 61% in 2019, and around a fifth of Americans believe six or more tropes.
As antisemitism rears its head, many are worried people are beginning to forget the atrocities of the Holocaust, and that younger generations are not learning enough about it. While learning about the horrors of the Holocaust was particularly prevalent in the later half of the 20th century — “The Diary of Anne Frank” and Eli Wiesel’s “Night” were school reading list staples for decades — our visceral connection to this significant historical moment has begun to weaken as the generations that lived through it have passed on and their stories become part of an increasingly distant past.
A 2021 survey conducted by the Claims Conference — a nonprofit that secures material compensation for Holocaust survivors — revealed a lack of basic Holocaust knowledge among Millennial- and Generation Z-aged Americans.
According to the 50-state survey, respondents demonstrated “virtually no awareness of concentration camps and ghettos overall.” Holocaust denial also seems to be spreading on social media. About half of respondents reported witnessing Holocaust “denial or distortion” while online. And 30% reported encountering Nazi symbols on social media or in their community.
In Vermont, the survey found that 42% of Vermont youth couldn’t name a single concentration camp or ghetto; 29% believed fewer than 2 million Jews were killed during the Holocaust; 43% had witnessed Holocaust denial or distortion online; and 52% had seen Nazi symbols online in the past five years.
Encouragingly, it also revealed that 79% of Vermonters surveyed agreed it was important to teach about the Holocaust. A bill introduced to the Vermont Senate last session aimed to do just that by requiring the AOE to report to lawmakers on the status of Holocaust education in the state’s public schools. The bill failed to make it out of committee but did start a conversation.
As the memory of the Holocaust fades, many fear we as a society will find ourselves once more wandering down that same dangerous path. Indeed, some argue we are already on our way, pointing to the rise of conservative demagogues who have increasingly mainstreamed white supremacist ideas and violent extremism, while vilifying marginalized groups of people.
Now more than ever, it’s imperative to help young people learn to identify hateful propaganda and how it’s being used against groups of people — particularly on social media. This is not a new phenomenon; it’s just a new medium. But within this medium, we have seen how easily people can become radicalized on social media as they encounter a new generation of media-savvy bigots and bullies, and fall down rabbit holes of “alternative facts” that allow dangerous ideas like QAnon conspiracies, anti-vaccine misinformation, gender-identity fear-mongering to take hold.
The best defense against these bad actors and their vile ideas is arming young people with the knowledge to reject them. Remembering and understanding the Holocaust, then, is a trenchant lesson in how easily evil ideas can turn into evil actions. To paraphrase Rabbi Abraham Heschel, the Holocaust didn’t start with gas chambers, it started with words. In a moment, when it feels as if the seeds of hatred and division are once again being sown, it’s a lesson we can ill afford to forget.
