March 31 marked the International Transgender Day of Visibility. In his proclamation recognizing the day, President Joe Biden noted, “We acknowledge the adversity and discrimination that the transgender community continues to face across our Nation and around the world. ... Visibility matters, and so many transgender, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming Americans are thriving. Like never before, they are sharing their stories in books and magazines; breaking glass ceilings of representation on television and movie screens; enlisting — once again — to serve proudly and openly in our military; getting elected and making policy at every level of government; and running businesses, curing diseases, and serving our communities in countless other ways.”
The proclamation notes that despite this progress, transgender Americans continue to face discrimination, harassment, and barriers to opportunity. Transgender women and girls — especially transgender women and girls of color — continue to face epidemic levels of violence, and 2021 marked the deadliest year on record for transgender Americans.
“Each of these lives lost was precious. Each of them deserved freedom, justice, and joy. We must honor their lives with action by advancing equity and civil rights for all transgender people,” Biden said.
In the past year, hundreds of anti-transgender bills in states were proposed across America, most of them targeting transgender kids. Efforts to criminalize supportive medical care for transgender kids, to ban transgender children from playing sports, and to outlaw discussing LGBTQ+ people in schools undermine their humanity and corrode our values. Studies have shown that these political attacks are damaging to the mental health and well-being of transgender youth, putting children and their families at greater risk of bullying and discrimination, including right here in Vermont.
Fortunately, we are among some 20 states a person can change the gender marker on their driver’s license to X. Many transgender people choose to update the gender marker on their identity documents so that it matches their gender identity.
The latest data from the U.S. Transgender Survey found there are about 27,70 respondents nationwide who identify as trans. Among those respondents, 163 said they were Vermont residents.
According to advocates for the transgender community, accurate and consistent gender markers on identity documents helps transgender people gain access to public spaces and resources, as well as dramatically reducing the risk they will face violence, discrimination or harassment. Additionally, states may allow individuals to identify as something other than male or female on their driver’s licenses, according to published reports on the topic.
However, many states have not yet modernized their policy or process, making it significantly challenging for transgender people to access identification that matches their gender identity and protects their safety.
Last week, the Biden administration announced several measures intended to make federal forms of identification, applications for federal programs and travel documents more inclusive for Americans who identify as transgender or nonbinary, or who otherwise do not conform to traditional gender roles.
One long-awaited change will give Americans the option of indicating their gender with an X on passports starting April 11.
Douglass Benning, a principal deputy assistant secretary for the State Department’s bureau of consular affairs, said, “We are firmly committed to promoting and protecting the freedom, dignity and equality of all persons, including transgender nonbinary, nonbinary and gender-nonconforming persons around the world.”
The Biden administration said the option of the X category would soon be expanded to applications for federal student aid, discrimination complaints with the Equal Opportunity Commission and the White House’s security system for workers and visitors.
The Transportation Security Administration announced new initiatives aimed at making its security screening more inclusive, such as removing gender considerations from the process of validating a traveler’s identity and updating body-scanning procedures. The current technology differentiates anatomy, meaning that an officer has to press a button to inform the machine of a traveler’s gender before a body scan. That can potentially prompt an alarm if the contours of a person’s body do not match the generic outline that the software expects.
These are important steps for our transgender community. It is tragic it has taken this long.
