Whenever we talk to young people about their newspaper reading habits, it is often a short conversation. That is not because they do not care about news or information. In fact, young people who are engaged are tuned into multiple resources, including podcasts and data links, that did not exist when many of us were growing up.
Newspapers (and to a certain degree news magazines) are not considered useful information to today’s youth, unless it is focused on local sports, the local arts scene, or news that mentions them (or their friends). And even then, they are scouring websites or apps to find what they are looking for.
An Associated Press article this week hits these points home: Young people are following the news but aren’t too happy with what they’re seeing.
Broadly speaking, that’s the conclusion of a study released this week showing 79% of young Americans say they get news daily. The survey of young people ages 16 to 40 — the older of which are known as millennials and the younger Generation Z — was conducted by Media Insight Project, a collaboration between The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the American Press Institute.
The AP-NORC poll of 5,975 Americans ages 16-40 was conducted May 18 to June 8, using a combined sample of interviews from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population, and interviews from opt-in online panels.
According to the AP, the report pokes holes in the idea that young people aren’t interested in news, a perception largely driven by statistics showing older audiences for television news and newspapers.
According to the report, an estimated 71% of this age group gets news daily from social media. The social media diet is becoming more varied; Facebook doesn’t dominate the way it used to. About a third or more get news each day from YouTube and Instagram, and about a quarter or more from TikTok, Snapchat and Twitter. Now, 40% say they get news from Facebook daily, compared with 57% of millennials who said that in a 2015 Media Insight Project survey.
Yet 45% also said they get news each day from traditional sources, like television or radio stations, newspapers and news websites, the report states.
The poll found that about a quarter of young people say they regularly pay for at least one news product, like print or digital magazines or newspapers, and a similar percentage have donated to at least one nonprofit news organization.
But here is the rub: Only 32% say they enjoy following the news. That’s a marked decrease from seven years ago, when 53% of millennials said that. Fewer young people now say they enjoy talking with family and friends about the news.
About nine in 10 young people say misinformation about issues and events is a problem, including about six in 10 who say it’s a major problem. Most say they’ve been exposed to misinformation themselves, the polling found.
Asked who they consider most responsible for its spread, young people pointed to social media companies and users, politicians and the media in equal measure. That may surprise people in the media who believe they are fighting misinformation, and are not part of the problem.
Unfortunately, a significant number of people disagree.
The percentage of people who said “news stories that seem to mostly create conflict rather than help address it” and “media outlets that pass on conspiracy theories and unsubstantiated rumors” are a major problem exceeded the number of people concerned about journalists putting too much opinion in their stories, the survey found.
According to the AP, that would seem to point a finger at cable news outlets that fill air time with debates on particular issues, often pitting people with extreme points of view.
The topics people ages 16 to 40 say they most follow in the news? Celebrities, music and entertainment, at 49%, and food and cooking, at 48%, top the list. At least a third follow a range of other issues, including health and fitness, race and social justice, the environment, health care, education, politics and sports, the report states.
We are hoping that local news continues to draw young readers and families to our pages. What happens in local communities matters to everyone — not just “older people.” Communities are made up of many pieces and parts, and there are lots of topics and perspectives that need exploring to better understand what is happening around us.
News matters. And while we try to look beyond the black and white of the news gathering industry, we are hopeful that young people will work with newspapers and other media to help carry us to the next stage of our evolution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.