It is very common for us to hear two schools of thought. Almost weekly, someone will reach out to tell us just how much they appreciate the local content that appears on our editorial pages and Perspective section.
Likewise, almost weekly, someone will call to criticize our letters and commentaries, usually complaining they are a) too far to the right or b) too far to the left.
Regardless, we thank them (and you) for reading.
Of course, the success of any newspaper right now is in its advertising base and the number of subscribers it has. Without those two sources of revenue, newspapers would not be able to gather content, edit it, print it or deliver it. (Printing and delivering are the two most expensive things that we do.) But you can also measure the success of a newspaper but the number of locally generated letters to the editor and commentaries they have.
We are rich by comparison to some communities nationwide. Our editorial page — most days — is filled with dialogue and opinions, mostly about the news; sometimes about our coverage. There are some frequent flyers — the individuals who feel they need to write often and share their wisdom or life experiences. Then there are those who like to be contrarians, poking the bear for the sake of having some bear to poke. Of course, there are a few individuals who just can't help themselves — they feel that without their two cents none of us would never have enough change to make a buck. To each their own.
If done well, our editorial page should be an accurate reflection of the community we live in. There should be varying points of view, delivered logically and with persuasive dexterity, or loud-mouthed, from-the-hip, all-or-nothing bruisers.
We encourage varying points of view. (We also encourage civility and accountability on behalf of contributors.) We learn from one another. Opinions help shape discussions and, ultimately, other opinions. Because nothing is black and white. We all live as shades of gray, and where we land on certain issues or political platforms is based on life experiences, education or data. Issues are important to us because of how we were raised; where we were raised; and with whom we choose to be like-minded. Fortunately, we do not come pre-programmed.
That also means that our minds can be changed. Having access to a rich cache of ideas and perspectives allows us to regroup, rethink and perhaps move a degree or two in a different direction. There is nothing wrong with changing our shades of gray. It is not OK to insist on black and white.
And we acknowledge, we have some contributors who have no desire to change their point of view. They believe they are right and only require an audience. Their rigidity is off-putting, and sometimes hurts the overall mission of inviting in all voices, but they, too, have a right to their opinion.
Yes, there are a handful of letters and commentaries that are submitted that never make it into print or online. It is a small percentage, and when we encounter letters that go too far, need some clarification, or just need to be rewritten before it can be considered, we work with those writers. Suffice it to say, some people are OK with being edited and provided constructive criticism; there are others who do not.
That does not make us censors. That ensures the rules of the game are applied to everyone as equally as is possible. (If we deviate, we try to explain why in an editor's note.)
Over the course of a year, some 650 individuals — your neighbors, friends and family — have reached out to share their opinion. That is a lot of voices in our community. That demonstrates an active level of engagement, which we believe adds to the enrichment of our community and the democratic process. It is also a great defense of both the Freedom of Speech and the Freedom of the Press.
So, with 2022 — one of the most contentious years we have had in recent memory — we extend our gratitude to those individuals who shared their thoughts with the group. And we offer a heartfelt appreciation to the group for hearing everyone out.
We are proud that we can provide the medium for ideas to come together in such dramatic fashion. All of these opinions speak volumes. The editorial page is the barometer of where we are at any given moment in time.
That is a valuable tool, an important resource, and a courageous opportunity for thinking and vetting ideas. Nicely done, everyone. Here's to bold ideas for 2023 and having the space to spout.
