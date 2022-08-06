As Chris Graff notes in his commentary this weekend in Perspective, there is a lot at stake in this Aug. 9 primary.
And voters seem to be taking note. Requests for absentee ballots are strong. That is good news. And it bodes well for the General Election in November.
We are encouraged to see such a high level of engagement this election cycle.
We have contested statewide races for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer, as well as several state Senate and House races. We are also voting in a contested race for Vermont’s one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Every registered voter in Vermont needs to have their say. We renew our plea to get out and vote on Aug. 9 if you have not yet voted.
Here are some reasons that cannot be tolerated in a free and open society:
— Apathy. It’s not your problem? It most certainly is your problem. These are your rights. This is your hard-earned money. Your commitment to being an adult includes deciding who makes decisions on your behalf and who gets to dictate what comes out of your wallet and what affects your life.
— Laziness. You are so disengaged that you would rather sit in front of a screen (any device qualifies here) to enjoy the static of social media? C’mon, now. You can do better.
— Fear. Voter suppression is real, and has proven to be a force to be reckoned with elsewhere. A push toward keeping voters from casting a ballot is a real thing. Not here. The secretary of state has reassured all of us that our town clerks and election officials are working in our best interests. These are our neighbors. You can trust them to be noble stewards for your vote.
— Busy. We don’t buy it. Go vote.
— Shame. You don’t like the issues or the candidates? Make a choice. Assign a course correction. Do something that makes you proud by addressing how the system is not working. Feel like a solution — not a part of the problem. You can make the difference.
— Ignorance. If you made it this far, you’re actually not ignorant. But if you made it this far, and you don’t take responsibility and exercise that right to vote, you are. If you ignore this primary election, don’t ever admit it. And don’t complain about the outcome.
— Irresponsible. Perhaps you pride yourself as a contrarian or some high-minded intellectual? If you really don’t believe your vote matters, then take your name off the rolls and move somewhere else. You deserve to be shamed for thinking independent thought lacks meaning. Or that others don’t matter. We need a vision.
This primary vote sets the stage for the next phase of the election. Vermont faces many other challenges that one could call “longstanding,” including COVID recovery and the threat of a recession.
As the primary election season winds down, we are hearing more and more about many of these issues from the candidates. In some cases, the primary challenge is really the only challenge, as candidates hoping to win on Aug. 9 may not face a challenger for the November election.
Interest in forums or debates has been solid. That is encouraging. People are understanding the importance of this primary election (and the November voting).
Vermont has an affordability problem. We see a lack of affordable housing, too few day care and child care centers, high health care premiums, high utility rates, not enough cellphone or internet service to be reliable and high taxes. Add to this mix an already struggling economy being bombarded by inflation and now higher interest rates aimed at its own course correction.
Being engaged in the process is critical. Take the next few days to brush up on the issues and the candidates.
And then be sure to vote.
Be part of the change you want to see. Don’t let such a critical moment pass by unchecked.
