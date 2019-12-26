Today marks Rob Mitchell’s final day as general manager of the Rutland Herald and The Times Argus.
It marks the end of an era.
Today marks the final day, after more than 80 years, that a Mitchell has been part of these newspapers.
Bob Mitchell was a reporter at the Herald for years before becoming the editor and publisher in the 1940s. Then, R. John Mitchell took over for his father as publisher, adding The Times Argus to the company. And then, more than a decade ago, Rob Mitchell worked with his dad to guide the papers through some of the most tumultuous times the newspaper industry has ever seen.
Over those many decades, the newspapers grew, with robust newsrooms, a fearless Vermont Press Bureau that was a news driver for many of its competitors. The papers covered some of the most controversial issues of the day. Bob Mitchell alone, as the Herald’s editorial writer for years, brought to Vermonters’ attention pressing — if not dynamic — issues, including McCarthyism, race relations, the growing ski industry across the state, our transportation, energy and power needs. Through the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, he held governors of all stripes accountable, proudly pointing out that no matter who was in power, they needed to be challenged on the steps they were taking if they were not doing so on the behalf of all Vermonters.
Meanwhile, John Mitchell continued to grow newsrooms, hiring some of the best reporters the state has seen. Both newspapers produced news staffs that became forces to be reckoned with. And, at the same time, John Mitchell oversaw the expansion of local sports coverage, arts coverage and a push for more longer-form, thought-provoking enterprise stories. Among them was the debate over civil unions.
John Mitchell and his editorial board, with David Moats’ pen at the ready, produced a series of editorials in support of civil unions that ended up winning the Herald (and Moats specifically) the Pulitzer Prize in 2001. That moment validated years of dogged reporting, and solidified the Herald as a news and policy leader — not just in Vermont but across the nation.
Rob Mitchell came on board to closely examine the various departments across the newspapers in an effort to streamline processes, and to be forward thinking toward changes in the publishing industry.
But no one could predict what would happen next. Every newspaper in the nation began to suffer at the hands of the internet and online media.
Craigslist stole away classified advertising that was one of the steadiest revenue streams for most newspapers, especially smaller community newspapers like the Herald and The Times Argus. Social media’s rapid rise gave many businesses — especially smaller mom-and-pop operations that had seen their margins dwindle during the recessions — the excuse not to advertise in local publications but, rather, post “deals” online for free. Those drops in the bottom lines for newspapers forced a massive change in the business model: How does an operation that relies on print advertising (about 90%) pay for both print and online services? The schism between online (instant news) and news meant that newspapers had to instead think of themselves as news organizations, positioned to compete at all levels: web, social media, blogs, podcasts, video, and — finally — print. And they were forced to do so with less money coming in and shrinking newsrooms. It was a daunting task.
Rob and John Mitchell and their management team pivoted to find the balance, and the industry kept moving the goal posts. They put a paywall in place (which still provides a revenue stream to this day), as well as an online replica edition of the print paper to subscribers. They made a concerted effort toward web-first publishing to compete with television, radio and even social media.
And they did so at a time when trust in the printed product was being eroded by online news sources that were unvetted and unworthy — but free.
Criticism that the papers are not “what they used to be” is valid, but not because of any fault from any one person — or family. The shifting sands of the publishing economy were uncaring as to working in the name of the public trust, or being indispensable to the communities they serve. The sands just buried integrity under a mirage of online glitz.
There are many people who owe the Mitchell family a debt of gratitude for providing good jobs in such a noble profession. And all Vermonters owe them a debt of gratitude for continually standing up for the little guy, or challenging authority, or serving as the watchdog, or making sure we were all in the know.
Today is the last day in an era of Vermont history that saw rapid, mind-boggling change in publishing and beyond. But in that era, a Mitchell has had a guiding hand in what makes our state unique and strong today.
And for that, everyone at the Rutland Herald and The Times Argus says “thank you” to Bob, John and Rob. They made a difference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.