Friday’s false alarm at a state building represented the proper response.
We do not want to think that an unsubstantiated report or a person carrying a gun into the Department of Taxes would all but bring a quadrant of Montpelier to a standstill, including the State House, the nearby Pavilion building (where the governor and administration have their offices), the Vermont Supreme Court, and Montpelier High School, which less than two years ago was the site of a police shooting of a bank robbery suspect.
And yet we should be grateful the protocols were in place that required such a level of response.
The shooting death of Lara Sobel, a Department of Children and Families employee, in Barre was a tragic lesson in the safety of our valued state employees. While the then-Shumlin administration responded with a comprehensive review of safety protocols, and then went on to make recommendations to put even more measures in place, state workers and their union felt it was still not enough. While there have been isolated incidents in various departments, this incident was one of the most public since the Sobel murder by Jody Herring.
On Friday, the system worked — more or less. Some would argue there were not enough public alerts — across media and social media — for a systemic “lockdown,” when traffic, businesses and local schools were involved. In a few cases, some tourists to the Capital City were stuck for hours, unable to get to their vehicles parked on closed-off streets.
Mostly, the false alarm was an annoyance — an unnecessary, five-hour distraction to the work day.
In our minds, there is another important reason the system needs to work:
Within minutes of the report being called in to authorities on Friday, social media was a buzz with speculation. There were unconfirmed reports of “shots fired” and even one bystander in the street telling passersby there was an “active shooter” in the building. Some media took some sharp criticism in the early hours of the incident because we could neither confirm nor deny what was happening. Half of the sources talking to reporters were saying it was nothing; the other half were being stoically silent so as not to incite further speculation. Buildings had to be “swept” by law enforcement before anyone could say anything for certain.
In the absence of facts, people make up their own. And exaggeration is the accelerant in any incident like this. But responsible journalists do what most of the media that covered this incident will do: Report that there is an incident; review what has been done (street closings, lockdown, etc.); and discuss protocols and why they are necessary.
Because there will come a day when Vermont’s “quaintness” and the necessity for such protocols will intersect with some “end-of-the-innocence” moment.
Right now, it is not uncommon to literally walk up to administration officials on the streets of Montpelier (or Barre or Waterbury), going to lunch or heading to and from a meeting. (During the legislative session, it’s not out of the ordinary to run into the House and Senate leadership, or even cross paths with the governor and his accompanying security detail.)
While most state office buildings have cameras and areas closed off from the public, access to our public officials is uniquely open.
In part, our access and quaintness is out of necessity. Unlike other states, our lawmakers and officials don’t have aides surrounding them, or police moving around with them. (Plus, and most notably, there is no room nor budget for additional layers of bureaucracy.) We have the Capitol Police, which keeps order in the State House; and local police which assists Capitol Police where there are incidents — like Friday’s — in a state building.
But these are strange times. Politicians and public officials are regular targets of criticism and ire. And as controversial issues — like abortion, racism and gun control — continue to take place because of discussions on the national stage, additional assurances are required.
There was no gunman on Friday. But we feel state leaders, law enforcement and others in the know of these protocols should begin the review again, as if there had been an “active shooter.” The best time to have these heady conversations is before blood is shed. And, yes, we realize additional assurances and protocols could prove to be costly and provide less access to the decision-makers — many of whom are our neighbors and friends.
Some will say this call to action is an over-reaction. We just don’t want there to be an under-reaction.
