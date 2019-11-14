Every 10 years, as mandated by the U.S. Constitution, the federal government conducts a census, which determines the number of seats of the U.S. House of Representatives that go to the states based on their population. The official count also provides guidance for the distribution of more than $400 billion in federal funds every year. In part, those funds go toward transportation infrastructure, schools, hospitals, public safety and heating assistance.
Typically, Vermont's slice of those federal dollars is about $2 billion a year.
There's a growing concern, however, that changes being proposed by the Trump administration — either rule changes or eligibility changes relative to the poverty rate — could threaten funding provided to the state and agencies that serve low-income Americans.
The poverty rate in Vermont is 11.4%. In other words, one out of every 8.8 residents of Vermont lives in poverty. About 68,144 of 600,127 residents reported income levels below the poverty line in the last year, according to state data.
In an effort to guarantee that as much of Vermont's “hard to count” population as possible is counted in 2020, the state's five community action councils have formed an alliance that will work with other social service organizations and community leaders that serve low-income Vermonters to educate, remind and facilitate participation in the upcoming census.
These agencies — among them Capstone Community Action in Central Vermont and BROC in Rutland — already are holding meetings with census officials to mobilize a campaign and get the word out.
Because of its rurality, Vermont has some unique challenges that make reaching the population a challenge. There are not just “hard to count” demographics, there are “hard to count” regions, where internet is unavailable, or citizens live in remote corners, and even off the grid in some cases. Sometimes, individuals in the “hard to count” population are not checking their mail regularly; they could be homeless, or in transition.
But when Vermonters do come to town, whether it's to schools, shopping, to visit the doctor, or to get some assistance, there need to be options for them to fill out the few questions on the form.
The community action agencies and partners in this effort are hoping, through coordination and education, there will be enough overlap to make the difference.
For every Vermonter who is not counted, it is $3,000 in federal funding every year for the next 10 years that is lost. That could prove to be a significant amount of badly needed federal dollars.
That money cannot be left on the table.
We commend the community-action councils, as well as all of the organizers around the state who are taking the initiative now, several months before the census actually begins. (Americans should start receiving the first alerts from census takers in March. The door-to-door count will begin April 1 and extend until mid-July.)
The right tools are already in place.
Capstone alone served about 16,000 individuals in its footprint that includes Washington, Lamoille and Orange counties. Likewise, through its various programs around Rutland County and southwestern Vermont, it served tens of thousands, as well.
Add into that the other three community-action agencies, along with the Agency of Education, the state's network of hospitals, health centers and mental-health providers, the various councils on aging and various advocates on housing, veterans, food insecurity and more.
(Of course, it will take an army of official census takers nationwide — a process that will be underway in a matter of weeks.)
Organizers locally are not overreacting; they are planning, and justifiably so. It is precisely what needs to be happening right now. There is a general distrust of government these days (and the census is conducted by the federal government), so it will take time for all Vermonters to feel comfortable and confident in the process.
But in the end, being counted will help every Vermonter in one form or another — whether it's a child needing special education help, bridge repairs, fuel assistance, or scores of other opportunities.
When the time comes, be counted. It counts a lot.
Editor's note: For the purposes of full disclosure, Executive Editor Steven Pappas, who writes many of the editorials that appear on these pages, including this one, is the chairman of the board of trustees of Capstone Community Action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.