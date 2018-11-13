We grew up with Stan Lee. More aptly, he grew up with us.
Lee, who dreamed up Spider-Man, the Hulk and a cavalcade of other Marvel Comics superheroes, died this week at age 95.
Many pop culture references today started with Lee. His creations became mythic figures with unprecedented success at the movie box office. In fact, what has become known as the Marvel Universe — the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and so many more — can be tied back to Lee.
But it was in comic books where Lee made his early mark, and set the course toward making Marvel a comic book titan in the 1960s, in collaboration with artists such as Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko.
Americans were very familiar with superheroes before Lee, in part thanks to the 1938 launch of Superman by Detective Comics, the company that would become DC Comics, Marvel’s archrival.
Lee has been credited with adding a new layer of complexity and humanity to superheroes.
DC’s Superman was perfect, unstoppable. Batman was broody and dark. Lee’s characters were not made of stone — even if they appeared to have been chiseled from granite. They had love and money worries and endured tragic flaws or feelings of insecurity.
“I felt it would be fun to learn a little about their private lives, about their personalities and show that they are human as well as super,” Lee told NPR News in 2010.
Some of his other creations included the X-Men, the close-knit Fantastic Four and the playboy-inventor Tony Stark, better known as Iron Man.
While older generations grew up with comic book adventures, newer generations — and probably in far great numbers than comic book readers — know Lee’s creations intimately.
Dozens of Marvel Comics movies, with nearly all the major characters Lee created, were produced in the first decades of the 21st century, grossing more than $20 billion worldwide, according to box office analysts.
Lee received limited payback on the windfall from his characters, and took on his own company seeking compensation. In a 1998 contract, he wrestled a clause for 10 percent of profits from movies and TV shows with Marvel characters. In 2002, he sued to claim his share, months after Spider-Man conquered movie theaters, saying the company cheated him out of millions in profits. In a legal settlement three years later, he received a $10 million one-time payment.
“I don’t have $200 million. I don’t have $150 million. I don’t have $100 million or anywhere near that,” Lee told Playboy magazine in 2014. Having grown up in the Great Depression, Lee added that he was “happy enough to get a nice paycheck and be treated well.”
The recognition came at the highest level — not the box office. In 2008, Lee was awarded the National Medal of Arts, the highest government award for creative artists.
What’s notable, however, is from where Lee’s own roots played out in the characters he created.
Lee was born as Stanley Martin Lieber in New York on Dec. 28, 1922, the son of Jewish immigrants from Romania. At age 17, he became an errand boy at Timely Comics, the company that would evolve into Marvel. He got the job with help from an inside connection, his uncle, according to Lee’s autobiography “Excelsior!”
Lee soon earned writing duties and promotions. He penned Western stories and romances, as well as superhero tales, and often wrote standing on the porch of the Long Island, New York, home he shared with his wife, actress Joan Lee, whom he married in 1947 and who died in 2017.
In 1961, Lee’s boss saw a rival publisher’s success with caped crusaders and told Lee to dream up a superhero team. Lee at the time felt comics were a dead-end career. But his wife urged him to give it one more shot and create the complex characters he wanted to, even if it led to his firing.
The result was the Fantastic Four.
For decades, Lee provided “both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy,” noted Chris Evans, the actor who went on to play the iconic Captain America in the movies. Lee created characters that continue to stand the test of time and evolve with our consciousness.
We do love our heroes. And we might need them right now more than ever. Stan Lee is an American hero who will certainly span the ages. We are lucky he has been part of our universe — flaws and all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.