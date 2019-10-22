Hunting season is upon us. The pastime is part of the foundation of the state’s history and legacy.
Vermont’s hunters tend to be very responsible gun owners.
Gun control is a hot topic. But trends show that gun ownership really is not.
Fewer than one in three Americans report personally owning a gun, according to a survey done in 2018 by the group security.org, which recently released a report on the topic. A majority of the gun owners in the United States are white men.
“Despite gun ownership being a relatively obscure hobby (video games, movies, books, sports and online shopping are all much more popular), guns remain so divisive politically that no meaningful federal gun control legislation has been enacted in the past 25 years. Meanwhile, thousands of people have died in mass shootings and thousands of others have been killed by the quotidian gun violence and gun suicides that besiege America,” the report notes. “Bridging the political divides over guns and gun control could be helped by a deeper understanding of the geographic differences in gun sales, gun crimes and gun deaths. We wanted to look at where in the United States all three of these things were most common and see what connections and correlations can be drawn between those states.”
So what are the numbers? How many guns are sold in the United States each year?
The truth is that nobody really knows for sure. That’s because a patchwork of state and federal laws makes it so that some, but not all, gun purchases are done through licensed retailers who are required to run background checks on customers, but these dealers don’t report if those customers ended up purchasing a gun and, if so, how many and what kind. There’s also the matter of gun purchases made from sources other than licensed retailers; it’s estimated that about 13% of those who have bought a gun did so through friends or online.
But there is some data.
Researchers of gun ownership have created a formula for estimating gun purchases in a given year using background check data reported by the FBI.
According to security.org’s analysis, about 12.6 million guns were purchased through federally licensed gun dealers in 2018. That represents a decline from 2017, and if trends hold through the remainder of 2019, sales will decline even further this year. (The analysis found that no state broke the 1 million-gun mark in 2018, but one state — Texas — got very close.)
California, the largest state, ranks No. 3 by sheer volume, and a major drop-off is seen between fourth-place Pennsylvania and No. 5 Ohio. The District of Columbia, with some of the strictest gun laws in the country, had far and away the lowest number of gun sales, while Texas and Florida combined to account for nearly 15% of all retail gun purchases. Vermont was the fifth lowest, with 40,191 in total estimated sales.
“Understanding how common gun purchases are in any given state means looking at gun sales adjusted for population. By that metric, some of the least-populated states have the highest rates of gun sales,” the authors of the study noted. Four of the states with the 10 highest gun sales rates are in the West, while the South has three and the Midwest two. Only one Northeastern state is among the top 10.
Regionally, average gun sales rates are highest in the West by a clear margin, with the average rate of gun sales per 1,000 adults in the West more than 20 points higher than the next-closest region.
Despite a drop in recent years in total gun sales, most states have seen their rate of gun purchases go up over the past decade, with the District of Columbia recording a 600%-plus jump.
Turning to crime, nearly three-quarters of murders today involve a firearm, making a gun by far the most common murder weapon in the United States. Guns also represent the largest share of weapons used in armed robberies (40.6% of all robberies) and account for more than one in four aggravated assaults, the data showed.
In 2017, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives traced more than 400,000 firearms that were used in the commission of a crime and/or to ferret out illegal firearms dealers.
Lastly, and often most controversially when it comes to the gun control argument, the majority of homicide victims are killed with a gun. Guns are the most common method by which Americans take their own lives, and gun-related injuries killed nearly 40,000 people in 2017, the most recent year for which the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has published data.
According to CDC data, gun injuries were the cause of death of about 16,000 people in 2017. This equates to a population- and age-adjusted rate of 4.7 per 100,000 people. Regionally, the only area of the country with a lower gun-homicide rate is the West.
Politics often taint facts in this issue. We just thought the facts were worth seeing.
