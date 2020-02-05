Acquitted. And still just as divided. Probably more so today. In the State of the Union, the president suggested the country has come together over common goals.
Only if one of the goals is fear.
Sherrod Brown, a Democratic senator from Ohio who voted to remove the president from office, talked about how this administration has reshaped politics through a different kind of intimidation: As long as you are loyal, you are provided cover for your principles.
Deviate? Only Mitt Romney showed a backbone. (And Susan Collins of Maine should never be elected dog catcher again for her inaction in this farce.)
This is not Joe McCarthy. This is not what happened to George McGovern, who was labeled a traitor for opposing the Vietnam War.
Brown wrote, “History has indeed taught us that when it comes to the instincts that drive us, fear has no rival.”
Brown noted that playing on that fear, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sought a quick impeachment trial for President Trump with as little attention to it as possible. Reporters, who usually roam the Capitol freely, have been cordoned off like cattle in select areas. McConnell ordered limited camera views in the Senate chamber so only presenters — not absent senators — could be spotted.
On Day 4 of the hearing, House Manager Adam Schiff told the Senate: “CBS News reported last night that a Trump confidant said that Republican senators were warned, ‘Vote against the president and your head will be on a pike.’” The response from Republicans was immediate and furious. Several Republican senators groaned and protested and muttered, “not true.”
According to Brown, the Republican senators who have covered for the president love what he delivers for them. It comes down to staying put.
Brown spelled it out: “For the stay-in-office-at-all-cost representatives and senators, fear is the motivator. They are afraid that Mr. Trump might give them a nickname like ‘Low Energy Jeb’ and ‘Lyin’ Ted,’ or that he might tweet about their disloyalty. Or — worst of all — that he might come to their state to campaign against them in the Republican primary. They worry: ‘Will the hosts on Fox attack me?’ ‘Will the mouthpieces on talk radio go after me?’ ‘Will the Twitter trolls turn their followers against me?’”
So would that suggest they know crimes have been committed, and they are more willing to look the other way and feed their ego?
George Conway, a conservative lawyer and husband to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, recently denounced Senate Republicans for blocking new witnesses and documents from the opening stage of the impeachment trial, claiming that the GOP didn’t want to see additional evidence because they know President Trump is “guilty.”
“What are they afraid of?” George Conway, an outspoken Trump critic, said while making an appearance on CNN. “They’re going to hear evidence they won’t like? That’s the thing that I find most disturbing about it, is they don’t want to hear the evidence because they know the truth. They know he’s guilty. And they don’t want to hear the evidence because they don’t want the American public to see it, too.”
Brown says it’s worse than that.
“They will not say that they are afraid. We all want to think that we always stand up for right and fight against wrong. But history does not look kindly on politicians who cannot fathom a fate worse than losing an upcoming election. They might claim fealty to their cause — those tax cuts — but often it’s a simple attachment to power that keeps them captured by fear,” he wrote.
As everyday Vermonters, struggling to make ends meet, we do not look upon our neighbors as Republican or Democrat. We see each other as citizens, trying to make the best of the challenges put before us. The truth there is not political. It is pragmatic. Our wages have not kept up with inflation. We pay a lot in taxes. And more of us than we want to admit, go to bed at night in fear they will lose their home, their kids will be hungry, or they cannot get the care they need.
No fear of losing is more important than fighting for the rights of a better quality of life. Ever.
