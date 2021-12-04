Communities across Vermont are wrestling with the decision to mandate mask-wearing in order to help mitigate the further spread of COVID cases in the state.
The governor has refused to call for a mandate even though the number of COVID-positive cases is hitting records, and the number of COVID-related deaths in Vermont continues to creep upward. Gov. Phil Scott was willing to let lawmakers make the call, and on Nov. 22, they decided to let municipalities decide for themselves. Now, predictably, residents are being pitted against residents as the heated debate rages. Meanwhile, state officials and lawmakers watch, wait and hope that more cities and towns opt for mandates than don’t.
Except that does not appear to be the trend. Instead, communities are being torn apart, with individuals opposed to wearing masks threatening not to shop at local businesses that support mask-wearing. Conversely, individuals in support of mask-wearing are avoiding establishments where masks are not required.
And boards — aldermen, councils and select boards — are being thrashed by both sides.
This approach — forcing communities to decide — is akin to how school districts were instructed to handle in-person vs. remote learning last year, and setting policies for dealing with COVID issues in this school year. The protocols vary by district. The only thing consistent is the shrug and nod toward “Well, that’s what folks in the community decided to do.”
This is a failure in leadership. Creating a patchwork of policy rather than setting public health policy is political cover for passing the buck.
So now communities, on a timeline to make decisions before the holiday season kicks into high gear and winter’s frigid temperatures force us all inside for months at a time, are fighting amongst themselves about government overreach and whether masking this late in the pandemic, with more than 82% of eligible Vermonters already vaccinated, is simply overbearing.
This week, Barre’s city council opted not to make any official motion on mask-wearing. The councilors said they did not feel it was in their wheelhouse to make such a sweeping public health decision. Scores of business owners and citizens gave testimony. One citizen made the suggestion that has been proposed in communities across the nation: encourage businesses to post at their entrance what their policy is — masks/no masks — and let consumers decide for themselves.
Ironically, that has been the decision all along. Which prompted other perturbed residents to ponder whether this was an exercise in futility. Councilors in Barre were certainly not willing to go so far as to tell businesses to post notices, or even encourage them to do so. They opted to let business owners decide for themselves.
Brattleboro, Burlington, Rutland Town and Warren have adopted mask mandates. Hartford rejected a mandate. Charlotte and Ludlow are taking it up on Dec. 6, and Montpelier is likely to take it up in December.
Burlington, on the other hand, exploded over the issue.
Courtney Lamdin, a reporter for Seven Days, attended the City Council meeting, where, ultimately, councilors unanimously adopted a new masking ordinance, which went into effect Friday.
According to Lamdin’s report, the ordinance requires people to mask up in most buildings open to the public, but not in places such as office buildings. A handful of businesses — restaurants, bars and gyms — are exempt from the rule if they can verify that patrons are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, she wrote.
“As the body attempted to deliberate, audience members screamed at and heckled the councilors, calling them tyrants for tromping on their individual liberties,” Lamdin wrote.
Her report goes on to quote Councilor Chip Mason, of Ward 5, who said he had considered not speaking up in favor of the ordinance so as to avoid the audience’s wrath. But “that gives you the victory ... that you don’t deserve by simply yelling at us,” he said. “Individual liberties have to be curtailed at times for public health reasons … and we are at that point in time.”
The debate has hit fever pitch in several communities — all of them trying to strike that balance between keeping the local economy going and preserving civil liberties.
In some communities, including Barre, there have been threats of boycotting the entire community if a mandate is ever put in place. That is an extreme measure that is both short-sighted and naive. It also defiles a democratic society that prides itself on the freedoms of speech and expression.
The in-fighting is unfortunate. The lack of leadership and passing down these decisions is abhorrent. But until we — every resident in every town — makes the decision to kick this coronavirus to the curb as a group, this is our new normal.
