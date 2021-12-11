We will sound the old saw: The United States needs a major reform of its political system. A democracy should reflect the will of the people. That has not been happening, and it appears to only be worsening.
More and more voters believe that mindless partisanship is keeping our federal government from operating at the optimal level. In fact, in a recent national poll, 72.5% of respondents agreed we should do away with a two-party system; while 27.5% say it is fine as is.
But it’s not fine. At all. In fact, it is feeling broken.
A growing number of Americans identify themselves as centrists or moderates, yet the money and influence in politics are going to the extremes in the left and right. The largest voting bloc in the nation is finding itself without a voice — or a party.
One observer noted that American politics has been “stuck in a two-way fight between Republicans and Democrats” since the Civil War, and that third-party runs had little meaningful success.
Here in Vermont, the system and the rules dictated by the major parties (and much of the media) up to this point have shut out independent and “fringe candidates” from the discussion of issues.
The two-party system is on its deathbed and it’s time to pull the plug.
Polling data after this last presidential election cycle was unprecedented. The nominees for president from the two major political parties had unfavorable ratings. (It was true for the 2016 election, as well.) Voters expressed a desire to cast their vote for someone outside the two choices provided, but they feared a vote for a third party candidate would be wasted — or worse, unintentionally result in the election of the establishment party candidate they liked least.
That is why we need to re-evaluate. Among the tweaks debated in the past:
The United States should abandon the divisive primary election process that has been in place since 1968. Instead, all American voters should cast their ballots on the same day in a national primary. This would serve to dilute the undue influence of some states over others and prevent the inevitable devolution of political campaigns from civil discourse to mudslinging.
Americans should abandon the two-party system and encourage members of either political party who feel disenfranchised to create new political parties that better fit their ideologies and beliefs. Throughout the world, parliamentary systems of government have proven successful, and have been the preferred method of governing throughout Europe and beyond. Most important, rather than continuing to force the square peg of their political beliefs into the round hole of Republican or Democrat, voters would finally have the opportunity to support a party with which they truly identify.
To allow newly created political parties to flourish, the structure of our federal government should shift to a parliamentary system. The partisan polarization that has eroded our faith in Washington, D.C. would be replaced with the means to create coalition governing. Each party would have the opportunity to be part of a process that governs our country, while limiting the partisan divide that has metastasized throughout the last five decades.
Academics argue these models are idealistic, but many agree they are not impossible. (The Founding Fathers gave us the mechanism to adapt our government, foretelling that the passage of time and the need for increased accountability would necessitate a change centuries later).
There is no question: Both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party are deeply unpopular right now, and many Americans feel that we should be nearing an end of the two-party system.
It seems identity is trumping party. Politics today, especially on the national stage, are more about how people identify with the candidate than the party. There are complex, identity-based dynamics driving American politics. That’s why we continue to see various groups vote against their economic interests across the political spectrum and irrespective of class. Some pundits say we are witnessing the struggle for the identity of America itself.
There’s an opportunity to transform American politics. But it’s not going to happen in Washington, D.C. It must happen around the country in places like Vermont where the middle can come together, find its voice and be injected back into D.C.
There are plenty of disaffected Republicans, Democrats and independents in local communities. This is the only place where this transformation can occur and our country can be renewed.
It’s time to unplug from our two-party system and give our nation back its voice.
