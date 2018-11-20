The number of youth in foster care in America rose for a fifth consecutive year in 2017, according to a federal report released last week.
The annual report of the Adoption and Foster Care Analysis and Reporting System, which draws data on youth in foster care from each state, found 442,995 youth living in foster care as of Sept. 30, 2017. That total is 6,444 above last year’s AFCARS report, a 1.5 percent increase from 2016 and an 11.6 percent increase from 2012.
Nationwide, the number of entries into foster care declined slightly in 2017, from 272,952 in 2016 to 269,690. But the number of exits from foster care declined slightly as well, from 248,856 in 2016 to 247,631.
This year’s report suggests a continuing increased reliance on adoption. The number of finalized adoptions, youth waiting to be adopted and children whose parents’ rights were terminated all rose in 2017.
The number of youth in foster care peaked in 1999, when AFCARS counted 567,000 children in care. The total dropped every year until it reached 397,122 in 2012.
For a third consecutive year, Department of Health and Human Services officials connected the rise in foster care placements with drug use in releasing the AFCARS report. Thirty-six percent of removals were associated with drug use by the parent, according to the AFCARS report — an increase of two percentage points from last year.
The Annie E. Casey Foundation released a data brief, Fostering Youth Transitions, that provides 50-state data on how young people fare as they transition out of foster care and into adulthood. Among the findings, the data show that young people transitioning from foster care across the country lag behind their peers in completing high school and gaining employment, and many remain homeless.
“If we want to ensure young people don’t fall through the cracks after aging out of foster care, then policymakers need to look at these data and embrace policies that will help young people become successful adults,” said Patrick McCarthy, president and CEO of the Annie E. Casey Foundation.
According to data for this year, there are 1,436 children in foster care in Vermont; 265 of these children are waiting for adoptive families. Nearly 30 percent of Vermont’s foster care population is ages 14 and up.
Unsurprisingly, 92 percent of the state’s foster care population identifies as white, 4 percent are people of color and 2 percent were identified as unknown.
Nearly two in three foster children in Vermont are boys; the national average is 51/49 boys to girls.
The report shows the foster care experience in Vermont is challenging as well. In addition to the trauma of abuse or neglect that resulted in being removed from their homes and placed in the foster care system, experiences while in foster care — including frequent moves — can lead to worse outcomes for youth. In Vermont, 66 percent of foster children in Vermont reported episodes while in the system. And nearly 65 percent of “placements” were moved more than three times.
Unfortunately, Vermont’s data reflects the national data.
The overall data showed:
— Half of older teens who left foster care aged out versus being reunited or connected with a family.
— One-third have been removed from their home and placed in foster care multiple times.
— Half experienced three or more foster-care placements.
— One-third experienced a group home or institutional placement during their most recent stay in foster care.
— Less than a quarter of young people who received a federally funded transition service received services for employment, education or housing.
“Young people transitioning from foster care to adulthood need (healthy and permanent relationships with caring adults, reliable resources and accessible opportunities that will ensure their well-being and success) just as much as anyone else to navigate the twists and turns along the path to adulthood,” the report’s authors wrote.
And among the drivers affecting why children are being removed from their homes? Opiates and other substance abuse addictions.
We need to do better, for the sake of our state’s children.
It is up to all of us to provide the best access and opportunities we can to ensure these successful transitions and reunions. It’s time to reverse this particular trend once and for all.
For more information on what you can do, go to https://dcf.vermont.gov/adoption-foster
