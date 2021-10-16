For as excited as the world seemed to be that Captain Kirk finally made it to space, it was a prince who provided the proper perspective.
This week, Britain’s Prince William criticized rich men — namely Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Richard Branson — for using their wealth to fund space tourism rather than trying to fix the problems on Earth.
“We need some of the world’s greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live,” said William, who was interviewed by the BBC ahead of the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on Sunday.
The prize is his initiative to honour those working on environmental solutions.
According to the Associated Press, during the star-studded ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London, which will see five sustainability projects win 1 million pounds ($1.35 million) each, William will be joined by his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge. The awards take their inspiration from the Moonshot challenge that President John F. Kennedy set for the U.S. in 1961 to land humans on the moon by the end of the decade — a challenge that was met eight years later. The winners will be chosen by a committee including veteran broadcaster David Attenborough, actor Cate Blanchett and World Trade Organization director Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.
Looking ahead to the COP26 summit in Glasgow, which begins on Oct. 31, William, second in line to the throne, warned world leaders against “clever speak, clever words but not enough action.”
“It would be an absolute disaster if (my son) George is sat here talking to you … in like 30 years’ time, still saying the same thing because by then we will be too late.”
The summit is scheduled to take place Oct. 31-Nov. 12. It is being billed by many environmentalists as the world’s last chance to turn the tide in the battle against climate change.
According to Al Jazeera, William’s father, Prince Charles, a lifelong environmentalist, also has been speaking out on the need for action rather than words from leaders in the buildup to the United Nations climate summit.
“He’s had a really rough ride on that, and I think you know he’s been proven to being well ahead of the curve, well beyond his time in warning about some of these dangers,” William told the interviewer.
“But it shouldn’t be that there’s a third generation now coming along having to ramp it up even more.”
Queen Elizabeth and Princes Charles and William are due to attend events at the two-week summit, according to published reports.
The gathering will try to persuade major developing economies to do more to cut their carbon emissions and get the rich world to cough up billions more to help poorer countries adapt to climate change. “I want the things that I’ve enjoyed — the outdoor life, nature, the environment — I want that to be there for my children, and not just my children but everyone else’s children,” William told Al Jazeera. “If we’re not careful we’re robbing from our children’s future through what we do now. And I think that’s not fair.”
Prince William is absolutely correct. The problems we face here are far more pressing than creating a billionaire playground 65 miles above the Earth.
Ironically, in a Thursday interview, Shatner seemed humbled by what he saw from the edge of space. In fact, he said he was struck by the “fragility of this planet” during his trip, calling on the public to start focusing more on taking care of planet Earth.
“The realization once again, the fragility of this planet, the coming catastrophic event, and we all have to clean this act up now,” Shatner told NBC’s “Today.”
Shatner launched into space aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket and capsule, taking a 10-minute trip, where he experienced three to four minutes of weightlessness. The star trek made Shatner the oldest person to blast into space.
“I was overwhelmed with the experience, with the sensation of looking at death and looking at life, and this, you know, what has become cliché of how we need to take care of the planet,” Shatner said. “But it’s so fragile. People say ‘Oh, it’s fragile.’ No, no, no, there’s this little, tiny blue skin that is 50 miles wide and we pollute it, and it’s our means of living.”
He went on: “I hope I never recover from this. I hope I can maintain what I feel now. I don’t want to lose it,” the actor said. “It’s so — it’s so much larger than me and life.”
We hope Shatner will now boldly use his newfound perspective to advocate for the work being done by environmentalists, and the likes of Prince William. It would truly allow all of the inhabitants of Earth to live long and prosper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.