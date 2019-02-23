Bernie Sanders is running for president again.
The reaction to the Vermont senator’s second bid has been mixed. His diehard supporters have refilled his war chest, while critics have lined up arguing that the democratic socialist risks splitting the ticket and is too old to carry the progressive message.
When Sanders got into the race in 2015, he was dismissed as an outsider with radical ideas that would prevent him from being taken seriously by Democratic primary voters. (Here in Vermont, we were very aware of his platform, as we have heard it for decades now.)
As Sanders launches his second bid for the nomination, it will be interesting to see how he plans to stand apart from the growing field of candidates — many who echo his stances on his token issues, including Medicare for All, affordability for the middle class, income inequality, tuition-free college and more.
Sanders’ message does not waver. It begs the question: Does it still resonate?
This week he was quoted as saying, “Three years ago, during our 2016 campaign, when we brought forth our progressive agenda, we were told that our ideas were ‘radical,’ and ‘extreme.’ We were told that Medicare for All, a $15-an-hour minimum wage, free tuition at public colleges and universities, aggressively combating climate change, demanding that the wealthy start paying their fair share of taxes, were all concepts that the American people would never accept. Well, three years have come and gone. And, as result of millions of Americans standing up and fighting back, all of these policies and more are now supported by a majority of Americans.”
The progressive magazine The Nation put out an analysis by correspondent John Nichols on Thursday. In it, he posits, “The appeal of the ideas Sanders raised with his 2016 presidential bid, to young people in particular, transformed the politics of the Democratic Party and the nation. Now, everyone in the party — well, just about everyone — wants to identify as a bold progressive. As such, we are told, Sanders is just one of the crowd of similarly inclined contenders bidding for a chance to take down Donald Trump.”
Nichols believes Sanders’ ideology today may well get him the nomination in 2020.
He wrote: “When Sanders ran four years ago, he got credit for proposing bold responses to the health-care, education, economic, environmental, and social challenges the country had either neglected or failed to adequately address. The ideas proved to be popular, but they weren’t particularly new. … Sanders’ identification as a democratic socialist was not a liability in 2016. It was a strength. It made him an intellectually dynamic and exciting contender who addressed America’s anxieties and its hopes.”
Nichols points out that Sanders speaks a language that makes sense to the liberal base; much the same way Trump’s rhetoric pleases the right.
Both men are considered architects of political revolutions — on opposite sides of the spectrum, obviously.
Nichols and others contend this may be the right moment for Sanders (and Democrats).
“The moment will be just as ripe in 2020. The challenges that needed to be addressed four years ago remain unaddressed today, and in many cases have been made more daunting by the Robin-Hood-in-reverse approach of Trump and his billionaire-aligned Republican allies in Congress,” he wrote. “Because of Trump’s racism and crude attacks on immigrants and refugees and women’s rights, there will be an even greater need to focus on an equity agenda that Sanders was sometimes criticized in 2016 for not emphasizing enough.”
Sanders himself noted in his announcement, “I’m running for president because, now more than ever, we need leadership that brings us together — not divides us up. Women and men, black, white, Latino, Native American, Asian American, gay and straight, young and old, native born and immigrant. Now is the time for us to stand together.”
He went on, “Together we can create a nation that leads the world in the struggle for peace and for economic, racial, social and environmental justice. And together we can defeat Donald Trump and repair the damage he has done to our country.”
Forget the crowded field. Forget the egos at play. Forget the election models attempting to forecast the election in November 2020.
Sanders is pragmatic as a candidate. Now that he is in the race, his challenge will be to get his message to resonate with minorities and among centrists nervous about a Trump America.
Let’s hope for a meaningful, fresh dialogue that lifts up our nation and moves it forward.
